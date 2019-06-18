After the debacle of Zero, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has announced his next project and it is none other than The Lion King. What makes the film even more special is that SRK’s son Aryan Khan has joined him for the project. While the megastar will be lending a voice to the character of Mufasa, Aryan will be making his voice debut as Simba in Hindi version of The Lion King.
Soon after the announcement on June 17, many fans expressed excitement while several others echoed Nepotism. One of the social media users said that it is wrong that Aryan Khan wants to do films. The issue is that a film like The Lion King is handed over to him on a platter and it is all that Nepotism is about.
Another user said that while Indians have rejected dynastic politics, the dynastic rule in Bollywood continues to prevail and added that he hopes good days prevail there.
Take a look at how social media is reacting to Aryan Khan voicing Mufasa’s character:
Helmed by John Favreau and bankrolled under the banner of Walt Disney Studios, The Lion King is slated to hit the silver screens on June 19, 2019. Announcing the film on social media, Shah Rukh Khan said he is glad to be a part of this timeless film. He added that the last time he voiced a film was around 15 years back for The Incredible.