After the debacle of Zero, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has announced his next project and it is none other than The Lion King. What makes the film even more special is that SRK’s son Aryan Khan has joined him for the project. While the megastar will be lending a voice to the character of Mufasa, Aryan will be making his voice debut as Simba in Hindi version of The Lion King.

Soon after the announcement on June 17, many fans expressed excitement while several others echoed Nepotism. One of the social media users said that it is wrong that Aryan Khan wants to do films. The issue is that a film like The Lion King is handed over to him on a platter and it is all that Nepotism is about.

Another user said that while Indians have rejected dynastic politics, the dynastic rule in Bollywood continues to prevail and added that he hopes good days prevail there.

Glad to be a part of this journey… a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was ‘Incredible’ and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it 19th July onwards. #TheLionKing https://t.co/rJEfxevA9k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2019

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Aryan Khan voicing Mufasa’s character:

#TheLionKing

Dear ARYAN KHAN welcome to

NEPOTISM club boy…. — GOKU (@abhishe62815218) June 17, 2019

1000s of issues that need attention.

Indian Twitter: Aryan Khan dubs for The Lion King.

Indian Twitter: pic.twitter.com/N7hYTmShFI — King Beyond the Wall (@iDexterDisciple) June 17, 2019

Lion King is a rip off of Kimba The White Lion, where Kimba = Simba. You know who else is white? Aryans. Like Aryan Khan, whose dad endorses Fair And Handsome. This is beauty industry propaganda. Stay woke. https://t.co/6XE3E0a2yM — yandere move that dope (@nah_im_abdulla) June 17, 2019

#TheLionKing or the king if nepotism — meme-nator (@NatorMeme) June 17, 2019

When even Disney knows that Bharat mein #TheLionKing jaisi strong script bechne ke iye bhi nepotism ka sahara lena padega.

Yes, we deserve it.

Also, no problem that Aryan wants 2 do films, but handing him TLK on a platter to debut is what nepotism is all about. https://t.co/xeLiN8DOXH — Lakshya Mittal (@LakshyaMittal2) June 17, 2019

Indian people rejected dynastic politics but still is incapable to reject dynastic rule in bollywood.

Hope good days prevail there. #TheLionKing — Aishik Sinha (@SinhaAishik) June 17, 2019

Helmed by John Favreau and bankrolled under the banner of Walt Disney Studios, The Lion King is slated to hit the silver screens on June 19, 2019. Announcing the film on social media, Shah Rukh Khan said he is glad to be a part of this timeless film. He added that the last time he voiced a film was around 15 years back for The Incredible.

