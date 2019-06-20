The remake of the 1994 movie, The Lion King will be released on July 19, 2019. The Hindi dubbed of the movie will feature Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa and his son Aryan Khan as Simba.

The Lion King is an animated Hollywood movie. The movie is a remake of the 1994 movie, having the same name. Jon Favreau directorial is produced by Karen Gilchrist, Jeffrey Silver and Jon Favreau himself. It is slated to hit the silver screen on July 19, 2019. The release of the movie will mark the 25th anniversary of the original movie. Since its announcement, the viewers are waiting for the release.

The first teaser of the movie is already out by Disney. This time the movie will be full of action. James Earl Jones will make his comeback as Simba’s father Mufasa. The cast of the movie also includes Donald Glover as Simba, JD McCrary as younger Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabai and Beyonce as Nala.

According to reports, in its Hindi adaption, Mufasa and Simba will be voiced by Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan respectively. Besides this Uncle Scar, Simon and Pumba will be voiced by actor Ashish Vidyarthi, Shreyas Talpade, and Sanjay Mishra. Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra may also be heard humming Hakuna Matata hymn. The viewers are very excited to see how well Simba and his best friends Timon and Pumbaa get on with each other.

The tale is about a cub, Simba who admires his father, Mufasa. Out of love, he goes to the plains of Africa, his royal destiny. But to his disappointment, he is not welcomed warmly. He ends up going for an exile. Fortunately, he gets two loyal friends, Timon and Pumbaa who help him get his worth back.

