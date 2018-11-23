The Lion King teaser trailer is here. A live-action retelling of 1994 animated classic of the same name, The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau, who also directed The Jungle Book (2015)

Today, Disney dropped the teaser trailer of The Lion King live-action movie, remaking the epic animated story of The Lion King (1994). Disney’s remake of 1994 classic The Lion King just got its very first trailer, in the form of a quick minute and a half teaser aired during the NFL’s traditional Thanksgiving primetime game. The Lion King is been directed by Jon Favreau who has directed The Jungle Book. Going by the 1 minute and 32 seconds teaser, it looks like Jon Favreau is all set to recreate history. The teaser is endearing, to say the least as we get our first look at little Simba with the iconic voice-over of James Earl Jones, the original Mufasa. In the teaser, we also get our first look at Rafiki holding baby Simba up in the air, introducing him to his kingdom. And that cute shot of Simba walking in his father Mufasa’s footstep. The glow of watching a beautifully convincing CGI version of Simba blink his sleepy, confused eyes as he looks upon his domain for the first time is magical in the way it has been shot.

The film is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and directed by Iron Man’s director Jon Favreau, it is a photorealistic, computer-animated movie featuring a staggering number of high-profile voice actors, including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa. Hans Zimmer is also returning to score the film, while Elton John is coming back to rework some of his original compositions.

Without further ado, check out the teaser trailer of The Lion King below:

And, check out the Hindi teaser of The Lion King below:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More