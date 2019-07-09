After impressing the fans with the trailer featuring Shah Rukh Khan's Mufasa, the fans are eagerly waiting for Simba's roar through Aryan. Recently, the reports revealed that the trailer featuring Aryan will be releasing this week.

It seems that live-action film not only entertain the younger generation, it also manages to bring back childhood memories for adults. Currently, the recreation which is creating a buzz all around is the remake of The Lion King. In India, apart of the Hindi version, the makers will also treat the audience with Tamil and Telugu versions.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s Mufasa trailer released, fans are eagerly waiting for Aryan Khan’s version of the trailer. Though Tamil and Telugu promos of the film have released, fans are also curious to hear Aryan as Simba in the film. Recently the reports suggest that the Hindi trailer featuring Aryan Khan might release in this week, however, nothing is confirmed yet.

Recently, in an interview, Jon revealed that it was altogether a different feeling to be a part of our culture. Jon also quoted that it felt like he had the opportunity to retell the story in a more innovative style in a different medium. Moreover, he also said that he also had the responsibility not to screw it up.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau and will hit the theatres on July 19, 2019, in India. The most interesting part is, Shah Rukh Khan is voicing Mufasa, who is the king and Aryan is voicing Simba. Now this will be exciting to listen to Simba’s roar through Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the trailer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App