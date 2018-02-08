The making of Subedar Joginder Singh biopic, which is based on the life, struggle, bravery and valour of a Subedar in Indian Army who achieved his martyrdom while fighting Chinese in Indo-China war of 1962 was very difficult for the makers and crew of the film as they were shooting at the height of 11,000 feet at Dras sector in Jammu and Kashmir to give the real-life experience of the Tawang valley during the 1962 Indo-China war.

When we watch a perfect film with all essential elements, we don’t get to know how difficult the making is. As the film looks flawless on the big screen, it’s difficult to assume the hard work which has been put in during the making of a perfect film which is admired by the audience. The same case is with the biopic of ‘Subedar Joginder Singh. Gippy Grewal and Aditi Sharma starrer Punjabi biographical war film Subedar Joginder Singh has been directed by Simerjit Singh who belongs to the same region of Moga where Subedar was born.

The film is based on the life, struggle, bravery and valour of a Subedar in Indian Army who achieved his martyrdom while fighting Chinese in Indo-China war of 1962. This movie is believed to depict Subedar’s professional and personal life and how he handled while serving his nation. When we look at the making of the film, we realise how much efforts have been put into making this motivational film of a brave hero. The most difficult part film, which has mostly been shot at Dras sector in Jammu and Kashmir to give the real-life experience of the Tawang valley during the 1962 Indo-China war, was the height. The makers and crew have shot the film at the height of 11000 feet during formidable winds, where the crew (more than 500 crew members) had painful injuries while trekking across rough terrains.

While they had to carry heavy pieces of equipment up against the hill and trek for hours, no problem or weather was able to stop them from shooting their best. As the conditions get tougher, the crew got even more determined and enthusiastic. It is said that no matter how tough it was but the camera never stopped rolling. When we’ll watch the movie, we would only see the flawless performance and real locations but its also important to realise all the pain the people behind the camera have gone through during the making of this classic biopic. The film is slated to release on April 6, 2018.