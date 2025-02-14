Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
The Name’s Bond, James Bond: Is Multibillion-Pound Franchise Losing Trademark Ownership Rights To Iconic Spy’s Name

The James Bond trademarks are officially registered under Danjaq, a US-based company that holds the global merchandising rights for the franchise.

James Bond Trademark Battle


The owners of the multibillion-pound James Bond franchise are facing a significant legal challenge that could impact the rights to the iconic spy’s name and catchphrase.

Dubai-Based Businessman Challenges Trademark Ownership

Austrian entrepreneur Josef Kleindienst has filed multiple legal claims in the UK and Europe, contesting the non-use of the James Bond trademark. According to UK and EU laws, if a trademark is registered for various goods and services but remains commercially unused for at least five years, third parties can legally challenge its ownership.

Kleindienst, who is behind the $5 billion Heart of Europe luxury resort development on Dubai’s man-made islands, is seeking to gain control of the Bond name across different commercial sectors, including:

Computer programs and electronic comic books and  electronic publishing and design. A spokesperson for Kleindienst confirmed that he has plans to use the Bond name if his challenge is successful.

Danjaq and Eon Fight to Protect the Bond Legacy

The James Bond trademarks are officially registered under Danjaq, a US-based company that holds the global merchandising rights for the franchise.

Alongside Danjaq, UK-based production company Eon, led by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, has been responsible for some of the series’ most successful films, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall.

Intellectual property expert Mark Caddle, from the firm Withers & Rogers, explained that Danjaq has two months from the filing date to defend its ownership. If the company wants to maintain its rights, it must provide evidence that the Bond trademark has been actively used in the contested categories over the last five years.

Caddle added, “Even if Kleindienst wins, Danjaq will likely challenge the ruling. James Bond remains a widely used and beloved brand, making it difficult for an outsider to take control.”

Casting Rumors Continue as Bond Producers Search for Next 007

The legal dispute comes at a time when producers are actively searching for Daniel Craig’s replacement as the next James Bond.

Among the frontrunners is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his roles in Kick-Ass, Bullet Train, and Nowhere Boy. Reports suggest that producer Barbara Broccoli was highly impressed by his screen test.

Former Bond actors Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby have also voiced their support for Taylor-Johnson, believing he could be a strong choice for the role. Other rumored contenders include Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, Cillian Murphy, James Norton, Henry Cavill, and Tom Hardy.

As the battle over Bond’s trademark unfolds, fans eagerly await both the resolution of the legal dispute and the official announcement of the next 007.

