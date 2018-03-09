On the occasion of Women's Day, The New York Times paid tribute to iconic Bollywood actor Madhubala by writing her obituary in a new section titled 'Overlooked.' Before beginning the obituary, the newspaper wrote that since 1851, the section has been dominated by white men. Thus, they are now adding stories of 15 remarkable women across the globe. Tracing the journey of the actor, the newspaper also compared her to another iconic personality Marilyn Monroe.

Regarded as The Venus of Indian Cinema and The Beauty with Tragedy, iconic actor Madhubala’s life has been nothing short of a film journey in itself. From her dynamic film career, troubled love life to a cut short life at the age of 36, the actor’s life has often drawn comparisons with another film icon Marilyn Monroe. On the occasion of Women’s Day, The New York Times acknowledged the contribution of such prominent female figures in the history by writing their obituary in a new section titled ‘Overlooked’.

Profiled by Aisha Khan, the section started with a brief that read, “Since 1851, obituaries in the New York Times have been dominated by white men. Now, we are adding the stories of 15 remarkable women. Obituary writing is more about life than death: the last word, a testament to a human contribution. Yet who gets remembered – and how – inherently involves judgment.” Tracing the remarkable journey of Madhubala, the obituary read, “Madhubala (born as Mumtaz Begum) often portrayed modern young women testing the limits of traditions.”

“She died 20 years later as an icon of beauty and tragedy – her dazzling career, unhappy love life and fatal illness more dramatic than any movie she starred in,” it read. Recalling her short-lived romance with Dilip Kumar, the article further added, “They had been eager to marry, but Madhubala’s father had set conditions, including that they star in movies he would produce. Kumar demanded that she choose between him and her father. She chose her family. An ugly lawsuit over another movie hastened their breakup.”

After the spat, Madhubala tied the knot with singer -actor Kishore Kumar in 1960 but that did not turn out to be a successful union, it stated. In the same year, her heath condition got aggravated as she was suffering from ventricular septal defect (a hole in her heart) that was detected while she was shooting for Bahut Din Huwe in Madras in 1954. Just a few days after her 36th birthday, the legendary actor left for the heavenly abode on January 23, 1969. Along with Madhubala, the section has also featured strong female personalities like Margaret Abbott, Sylvia Plath, Ada Lovelace, Henrietta Lacks, Marsha P Johnson, Diane Arbus and Qui Jin.

