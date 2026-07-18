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Home > Entertainment News > The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India

Visionary director Christopher Nolan has taken the Indian box office by storm yet again with his latest star-studded directorial, The Odyssey. On its opening day, the cinematic spectacle garnered an impressive ₹16.00 Cr net across 8,413 shows nationwide, outperforming historical tracking figures. Backed by stellar demand in premium IMAX formats, the film has cemented a roaring start to its global run. Here is a detailed report of its Day 1 box office revenue in India.

The Odyssey: IMAX tickets on sale a year early
The Odyssey: IMAX tickets on sale a year early

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 14:59 IST

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: The global film industry is now seeing a major box office wave. The ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey, produced by Universal Pictures along with the director, Christopher Nolan, has been released in theatres globally. With a star-studded cast of actors including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya, the expensive film has lived up to the high expectations created before its release. The film has made a record-breaking start on the first day of release in India’s domestic film market, reiterating that Christopher Nolan has an unrivaled fan following in India.

The Odyssey Day 1 Box Office Collection Breakdown

According to early trade tracking reports, The Odyssey opened to spectacular footfalls during its Friday premiere window. Driven by aggressive advance bookings and packed premium screens, the film scored an impressive double-digit debut.

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On Day 1, the film secured a strong ₹16.00 Cr net collection in India across a massive deployment of 8,413 shows nationwide. When factoring in standard entertainment taxes and localized surcharges, this pushes the total India gross collections to ₹19.10 Cr right out of the gate. Exhibitors expect these numbers to scale up drastically over the Saturday and Sunday weekend stretch as positive word-of-mouth spreads.

Christopher Nolan Outperforms His Own Records In India

The initial box office performance of The Odyssey serves as a strong indicator of India’s growing appetite for Hollywood spectacles. The film’s Day 1 net earnings have comfortably positioned it alongside the biggest opening-day numbers recorded by a Hollywood title in the region this year.

Notably, this grand retelling of Homer’s epic has successfully eclipsed the opening-day performance of Christopher Nolan’s previous Academy Award-winning blockbuster, Oppenheimer. Trade insiders highlight that the current performance was immensely amplified by heightened audience curiosity surrounding the film’s production—namely, it being heralded as the first major motion picture to be filmed entirely utilizing 70mm IMAX film cameras.

Language-Wise Performance And IMAX Dominance

Although The Odyssey was widely distributed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs, the original English version film print, understandably, accounted for the greater percentage of box office earnings from the Indian market.

  • The English Version: Was sold at premium rates, particularly in urban markets such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bangalore. The English IMAX 2D movie witnessed excellent occupancy rate on a daily basis, especially in the evenings and nights.

  • The Dubbed Versions: Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions played their roles in making sure that The Odyssey had good theater coverage in tier-2 and tier-3 cities of India.

Since there are no large-scale domestic cinematic conflicts affecting the release of The Odyssey, it is bound to score a record-breaking first-weekend performance.

ALSO READ: When Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 Releasing? Premiere Date, Time And What’s New

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India
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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India

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