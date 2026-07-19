The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Witnesses Massive Surge, Crosses Rs 39 Crore In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan, the renowned filmmaker, has once again established his indisputable supremacy over the Indian box office. After an electrifying opening in the Indian box office, Christopher Nolan’s ambitious cinematic adventure The Odyssey experienced remarkable growth on Day 2. Fuelled by stellar word of mouth and record demands for premium formats such as IMAX, the fantasy blockbuster delivered an outstanding 26.4% hike on Saturday.

The Day 2 Numeric Breakdown: Premium Formats Drive the Rush

As per early calculations provided by the trade tracking site Sacnilk, The Odyssey managed to record an absolutely stupendous single day collection of ₹22.00 crore net on its second day of release through 8,791 screenings. The strong show on Saturday managed to help the movie clock an outstanding total net collection of ₹39.40 crores in India, as the domestic gross climbed up to ₹47.03 crore in a mere 48 hours.

The English version maintained its importance when it came to box office numbers, generating ₹17.75 crore net on Saturday, while the Hindi dubbed version made ₹2.35 crore net. The theatre occupancy increased up to an absolutely stunning 54.4%, while the premium PLF and IMAX theatres reached almost full occupancy levels.

Nolan Eyes Career-Best Global Weekend Records

Even as The Odyssey is emerging as a monster earner in India, its overseas performance is changing the entire history of Hollywood trade. The epic film, starring Matt Damon, is well on course to give Christopher Nolan his biggest-ever overseas opening weekend.

The global trade numbers have revealed that the film has managed to gather an all-time record-breaking $257.8 million overseas till Saturday, absolutely smashing the opening weekend numbers set by Nolan himself with his earlier films such as The Dark Knight Rises ($249 million), The Dark Knight ($198 million) and the award-winning biography Oppenheimer ($180 million). And since there is still the huge Sunday earning number to come, analysts feel that the epic movie has made its place in the box office for sure.

What Is the Plot of The Odyssey?

Inspired by the classic Greek poem written by Homer, the story revolves around the mythological King Odysseus (Matt Damon) in his ten years of perilous voyage on the sea trying to make his way back to his own country of Ithaca after the fall of Troy. The story revolves around the cleverness and strength that King Odysseus utilizes to fight the mythical creatures, the sirens, and also the wrath of the angry gods. In his own country, the story is about the mental endurance of the queen, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), who needs to defend her palace from the aggressive suitors who are pressuring her to remarry.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide With Massive Jump