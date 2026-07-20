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Home > Entertainment News > The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 61 Crore In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Opening Weekend

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 61 Crore In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Opening Weekend

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has delivered a blockbuster opening weekend in India. Starring Matt Damon, the mythological epic has earned an estimated Rs 61.3 crore net in just three days, overtaking Oppenheimer to become Nolan's biggest Indian opener.

The Odyssey (Photo: X)
The Odyssey (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 11:57 IST

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan has once again proven his massive popularity among Indian audiences. His latest directorial venture, The Odyssey, has recorded a spectacular opening weekend at the domestic box office, collecting an estimated Rs 61.30 crore net in its first three days. According to early trade estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 17.40 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 22 crore on Saturday and an estimated Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. Its India gross now stands at approximately Rs 73.19 crore, making it one of the biggest Hollywood openings of the year.

Despite a marginal dip of around 0.5% on its third day, the film maintained excellent occupancy across more than 9,000 shows, reflecting strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest.

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Nolan beats his own record in India

With its opening weekend numbers, The Odyssey has officially become Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening film in India, surpassing the record previously held by Oppenheimer. The film had already rewritten the record books on its opening day by earning approximately Rs 20.75 crore gross, comfortably outperforming Oppenheimer’s opening of Rs 17.50 crore gross.

The original English version continues to drive the film’s success, contributing nearly Rs 48.5 crore to the total collections. The Hindi dubbed version has emerged as the second-best performer, while the Tamil and Telugu releases have also attracted healthy audiences, underlining the film’s pan-India appeal.

A powerful global debut

The success isn’t limited to India. The Odyssey has also opened strongly across international markets, collecting an estimated USD 264 million worldwide during its debut weekend. Trade reports suggest the film earned around USD 124.5 million in North America and an additional USD 139.6 million overseas, making it Nolan’s strongest global opening since The Dark Knight Rises.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an ambitious adaptation of Homer’s timeless Greek epic. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, the legendary King of Ithaca, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, and Mia Goth.

With glowing reviews, sold-out IMAX screenings and exceptional word-of-mouth, The Odyssey appears well on course to become one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of 2026 in India.

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 61 Crore In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Opening Weekend
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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 61 Crore In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Opening Weekend

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 61 Crore In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Opening Weekend

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 61 Crore In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Opening Weekend
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 61 Crore In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Opening Weekend
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 61 Crore In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Opening Weekend
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 61 Crore In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Opening Weekend

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