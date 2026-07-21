The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Greek mythology film The Odyssey faced its first Monday test and it is safe to say that it passed it with flying colours, taking in a massive ₹8.35 crore net on Day 4 across 9,102 shows nationwide. Despite a very predictable 62% drop from Sunday’s ₹21.90 crore haul, the film managed to breach ₹80 crore gross mark in India while worldwide gross crossing ₹2700 crore mark.

How Much Did The Odyssey Earn on Its First Monday in India?

While the opening weekend grossed at a thundering ₹61.30 Crore, The Odyssey slowed down with the onset of the weekdays, nevertheless easily besting the performances of the other films, both Indian and overseas, that were running in theatres. The fourth-day occupancy rate of the film stands at 14.81%, with most of its revenue coming from the evening and night screenings in the urban areas.

With the fourth day earnings, the film’s net earnings in India are now ₹69.65 Crore, with the gross collections amounting to ₹83.14 Crore.

The global collections have however passed ₹2,700.00 Crore+ which surely suggests that all people are rushing to see the film.

Which Language Version Is Driving the Indian Box Office?

The English dub is still doing most of the heavy lifting in India, accounting for around 80% of the overall box office collections thus far. On Monday itself, the English version brought in ₹6.65 crore through 4,801 screenings with an encouraging 66% occupancy rate in IMAX and premium prints.

English: ₹6.65 Cr (4,801 shows)

Hindi Dubbed: ₹1.00 Cr (3,084 shows)

Telugu Dubbed: ₹0.45 Cr (705 shows)

Tamil Dubbed: ₹0.25 Cr (512 shows)

South circuits, spearheaded by Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad, dominated the occupancy charts, thereby underscoring the huge personal brand value of Nolan in South Indian cities.

How Is The Odyssey Performing Globally?

Internationally, Homer’s timeless Greek saga has transformed into a colossal box office juggernaut. Driven by massive overseas momentum, The Odyssey has accumulated over ₹2,700 crore ($320 million+) globally in just four days.

“The Odyssey isn’t just winning on scale—it delivers Nolan’s biggest opening day in India, surpassing Oppenheimer, Tenet, and Interstellar.”

The film’s four-day domestic breakdown highlights its remarkable consistency:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹17.40 Cr net

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹22.00 Cr net

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹21.90 Cr net

Day 4 (Monday): ₹8.35 Cr net

Total 4-Day India Net: ₹69.65 Cr

What Lies Ahead for Nolan’s Epic in Week 1?

Given the consistent midweek sales coupled with no big Hollywood films competing till the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on 30th July, Odyssey is all set to go for an unrestrained two-week run. Analysts have projected that the movie will surpass the mark of ₹100 crore net in India prior to its second weekend showings.

Cast with Matt Damon, starring alongside a cast which includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o, the visual marvel keeps playing in IMAX theatres across India.

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