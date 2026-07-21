LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey held steady on its first Monday, picking up ₹8.35 crore net in India across 9,102 shows. With domestic net reaching ₹69.65 crore, the star-studded epic has officially stormed past the ₹2,700 crore worldwide milestone.

‘The Odyssey’ Trailer (PHOTO: X)
‘The Odyssey’ Trailer (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 14:27 IST

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Greek mythology film The Odyssey faced its first Monday test and it is safe to say that it passed it with flying colours, taking in a massive ₹8.35 crore net on Day 4 across 9,102 shows nationwide. Despite a very predictable 62% drop from Sunday’s ₹21.90 crore haul, the film managed to breach ₹80 crore gross mark in India while worldwide gross crossing ₹2700 crore mark.

How Much Did The Odyssey Earn on Its First Monday in India?

While the opening weekend grossed at a thundering ₹61.30 Crore, The Odyssey slowed down with the onset of the weekdays, nevertheless easily besting the performances of the other films, both Indian and overseas, that were running in theatres. The fourth-day occupancy rate of the film stands at 14.81%, with most of its revenue coming from the evening and night screenings in the urban areas.

You Might Be Interested In

With the fourth day earnings, the film’s net earnings in India are now ₹69.65 Crore, with the gross collections amounting to ₹83.14 Crore.

The global collections have however passed ₹2,700.00 Crore+ which surely suggests that all people are rushing to see the film.

Which Language Version Is Driving the Indian Box Office?

The English dub is still doing most of the heavy lifting in India, accounting for around 80% of the overall box office collections thus far. On Monday itself, the English version brought in ₹6.65 crore through 4,801 screenings with an encouraging 66% occupancy rate in IMAX and premium prints.

  • English: ₹6.65 Cr (4,801 shows)

  • Hindi Dubbed: ₹1.00 Cr (3,084 shows)

  • Telugu Dubbed: ₹0.45 Cr (705 shows)

  • Tamil Dubbed: ₹0.25 Cr (512 shows)

South circuits, spearheaded by Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad, dominated the occupancy charts, thereby underscoring the huge personal brand value of Nolan in South Indian cities.

How Is The Odyssey Performing Globally?

Internationally, Homer’s timeless Greek saga has transformed into a colossal box office juggernaut. Driven by massive overseas momentum, The Odyssey has accumulated over ₹2,700 crore ($320 million+) globally in just four days.

“The Odyssey isn’t just winning on scale—it delivers Nolan’s biggest opening day in India, surpassing Oppenheimer, Tenet, and Interstellar.”

The film’s four-day domestic breakdown highlights its remarkable consistency:

  • Day 1 (Friday): ₹17.40 Cr net

  • Day 2 (Saturday): ₹22.00 Cr net

  • Day 3 (Sunday): ₹21.90 Cr net

  • Day 4 (Monday): ₹8.35 Cr net

  • Total 4-Day India Net: ₹69.65 Cr

What Lies Ahead for Nolan’s Epic in Week 1?

Given the consistent midweek sales coupled with no big Hollywood films competing till the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on 30th July, Odyssey is all set to go for an unrestrained two-week run. Analysts have projected that the movie will surpass the mark of ₹100 crore net in India prior to its second weekend showings.

Cast with Matt Damon, starring alongside a cast which includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o, the visual marvel keeps playing in IMAX theatres across India.

ALSO READ: After Initially Distancing Himself, Diljit Dosanjh Backs Jantar Mantar Protest: Here’s What He Said

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India
Tags: box office collectionhollywood

RELATED News

After Initially Distancing Himself, Diljit Dosanjh Backs Jantar Mantar Protest: Here’s What He Said

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Passes Second Monday Test With Rs 125 Crore Milestone

Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth

5 Biggest South Indian Movie Releases This Week (July 20-26): From Jana Nayagan To Pallichattambi – Theatres And OTT Guide

Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’

LATEST NEWS

Qatar Airways Leaves Breastfeeding Infant Stranded; Kerala Court Slaps Airline With Rs 10 Lakh Fine

SBI Funds Management Lists At Nearly 7% Premium On NSE: Should You Buy, Hold Or Book Profits?

Delhi House Fire Tragedy: Woman and Two Children Die, Police Investigate Cause of Blaze

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India

Smart Reasons to Choose Loan Against Fixed Deposit

Zell Education Announces Student’s Excellent ACCA July 2026 Results

Leopard Injures Three In Rajasthan, Rushes Inside Liquor Shop As Dramatic Video Surfaces

Nepal vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM?

1996 Jaipur Bus Blast Case: Why the Supreme Court Ordered a Fresh Trial After 30 Years

India Hockey Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Announced: Harmanpreet Singh to Lead | Check Full Team And Schedule

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India

QUICK LINKS