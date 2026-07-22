The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 90 Crore Gross in India, Eyes Rs 150 Crore Milestone

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is showing no signs of slowing down. After a stellar opening weekend and a predictable weekday dip on Monday, the epic fantasy adventure bounced back on Tuesday with a modest rise in collections, reinforcing its strong hold at Indian cinemas.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹8.35 crore net on its fifth day across approximately 8,520 shows, marking a 4.4% increase over Monday’s ₹8 crore. The latest numbers take its total India net collection to an estimated Rs 77.65 crore, while the gross collection has climbed to around ₹92.63 crore.

English Version Continues to Drive Collections

The original English-language version remains the biggest contributor to the film’s impressive performance. On Tuesday alone, it collected an estimated ₹6.5 crore while recording the highest occupancy among all language versions.

The English edition has now earned nearly Rs 72.7 crore, with the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions adding steady support and expanding the film’s reach beyond metropolitan markets.

IMAX Performance Rewrites Indian Box Office History

One of the biggest success stories behind The Odyssey has been its extraordinary IMAX run. The film reportedly grossed ₹15.33 crore from just 34 IMAX screens during its opening weekend, accounting for nearly one-fourth of its initial box office earnings.

The achievement has made The Odyssey the highest-grossing IMAX opener in India, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Globally, the film has also delivered Christopher Nolan’s biggest IMAX debut, with premium-format screenings contributing significantly across North America and international markets.

Can Christopher Nolan’s Epic Reach Rs 150 Crore?

Trade analysts believe The Odyssey is well-positioned for another strong weekend. Advance bookings for premium formats, particularly IMAX, are reportedly filling up quickly in major cities, suggesting the film could comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore net mark before the weekend and eventually target ₹150 crore in India if the momentum continues.

However, its uninterrupted run may soon face a challenge. On July 30, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, is scheduled for release and is expected to attract a large share of premium screens.

Based on Homer’s timeless Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as King Odysseus alongside an ensemble cast featuring Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth. The film has emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood successes of the year in India and another major box office triumph for Christopher Nolan.