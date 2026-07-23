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Home > Entertainment News > The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India within six days of release, becoming only the 21st Hollywood film to achieve the milestone. Led by Matt Damon and backed by a stellar ensemble cast, the mythological epic is continuing its strong theatrical run despite the usual weekday slowdown.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6 (Photo: X)
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 11:45 IST

Christopher Nolan has delivered another box office winner in India. His latest directorial venture, The Odyssey, has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross milestone at the Indian box office in just six days, making it only the 21st Hollywood film to reach the benchmark in the country. The achievement also gives Nolan his second Rs 100 crore Hollywood release in India after the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer (2023), reaffirming the filmmaker’s extraordinary pull among Indian audiences.

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned Rs 6.50 crore net on its sixth day (Wednesday), taking its India net total to an estimated Rs 84.15 crore. Its gross collection now stands at approximately Rs 100.38 crore, comfortably crossing the coveted century mark.

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A strong opening followed by a steady weekday hold

The film opened to Rs 17.40 crore net on Friday before posting impressive weekend growth, collecting an estimated Rs 61.30 crore net in its first three days. While weekday collections naturally eased, the film maintained a solid hold, aided by strong occupancy in premium IMAX screens and positive audience reception. Wednesday’s collection reflected a 22% drop from Tuesday’s Rs 8.35 crore, a decline considered typical after the initial weekend rush.

One of the biggest drivers of the film’s success has been its original English-language version. Of the estimated Rs 84.15 crore net collected so far, nearly Rs 66.55 crore has come from English-language screenings, highlighting Indian audiences’ preference for experiencing Nolan’s films in their original format. The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions have contributed the remaining share.

Another milestone for Christopher Nolan in India

Over the past decade, Christopher Nolan has emerged as one of the few Hollywood filmmakers capable of drawing blockbuster crowds in India. Films such as Interstellar, Dunkirk and Tenet developed a devoted fan following, but it was Oppenheimer that cemented his status as a major theatrical force, finishing its run with more than Rs 128 crore in India.

With The Odyssey, Nolan appears to have sustained that momentum. The film’s use of IMAX cameras throughout production has also played a crucial role in its success, with premium-format screenings accounting for a significant portion of ticket sales.

Internationally, The Odyssey has enjoyed an equally impressive start, debuting with $124.5 million in North America and $139.6 million overseas, giving Nolan his biggest global opening since The Dark Knight Rises.

Adapted from Homer’s ancient Greek epic, the film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and features an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth. With strong word of mouth and premium-format demand still holding, the film looks well-positioned to continue its successful run in the days ahead.

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer
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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In India, Becomes Director’s Second Century Hit After Oppenheimer

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