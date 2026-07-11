The Odyssey Cleared By CBFC Without Cuts, Gets ‘A’ Certificate; Here’s How It Differs From Oppenheimer’s India Release

Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited epic The Odyssey has received a clean clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its India release. Unlike several recent Hollywood blockbusters that underwent edits before hitting Indian theatres, Nolan’s latest film has reportedly been passed without any cuts or modifications. According to information confirmed by NDTV, the CBFC has certified the film in its original version, with no scenes or dialogues altered. However, the film has been awarded an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate, making it accessible only to viewers aged 18 and above.

The censor certificate, issued on July 9, also reveals the film’s runtime of 172 minutes and 33 seconds (2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds).

Why are comparisons being drawn with Oppenheimer?

The certification has sparked comparisons with Oppenheimer, Nolan’s Oscar-winning 2023 biographical drama, which became a major talking point during its India release. While many viewers believed the CBFC had censored the film, reports later clarified that the widely discussed CGI-generated black dress covering Florence Pugh’s nude scene was a voluntary modification by Warner Bros. Discovery to avoid possible certification hurdles and not a directive from the CBFC.

Officially, the censor board had only asked for two changes: mandatory anti-smoking disclaimers and the muting of one expletive along with its removal from subtitles. Despite those minimal changes, Oppenheimer found itself at the centre of another controversy after a scene featuring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh included a recitation from the Bhagavad Gita during an intimate moment, drawing criticism from sections of the audience.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer’s timeless Greek epic, The Odyssey follows the legendary hero Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble led by Matt Damon, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Benny Safdie. Touted as Nolan’s most ambitious adaptation yet, the epic is set to release in Indian cinemas on July 17.

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