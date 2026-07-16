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Home > Entertainment News > The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories

The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey adapts Homer’s ancient epic into a visually breathtaking exploration of wartime guilt and enduring love. Starring Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, the film trades complex puzzle-box plots for emotional gravity and groundbreaking IMAX practical effects.

The Odyssey Review, Image Credits- X/@Its_CineHub
The Odyssey Review, Image Credits- X/@Its_CineHub

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 12:37 IST

The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s previous cinematic project Oppenheimer left the viewers with the weapons of mass destruction, presenting a world which was more or less about nuclear weapons. His latest project also talks about destruction but not the external worldly devastation rather something of the internal rot of human guilt. Nolan has successfully traded the problems of atomic age for ancient Greek landscape and delivered his most relatable and emotionally accessible masterpiece even though it’s a thousands of years old epic.

What Is The Core Theme of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey?

Overall, the movie explores the notion of an empty victory, which comes at the cost of one’s humanity. The plot resumes almost 20 years after the fall of Troy with King Odysseus, who finds himself stranded away from his homeland, Ithaca. While his wife Penelope defends their house from the invaders led by an unscrupulous Antinous, Odysseus battles through dangerous waters.

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Christopher Nolan turns the mythic journey into a struggle of a man against his inner demons and traumas. In contrast to his usual style featuring complicated and non-linear timelines meant to confuse the audience, the director grounds the temporal changes in the protagonist’s psychology. The movie skillfully switches between the present and the past while making sure the spectacular monsters of antiquity do not overshadow the main idea of a soldier’s attempt to find his way home.

How Do Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway Perform as Odysseus and Penelope?

Matt Damon gives a career-defining performance as he strips away the bravado that comes with being a warrior from the Bronze Age. His Odysseus is tired, wounded, and tormented by all the carnage he leaves in Troy. He is an extremely intelligent man who needs to be smarter than some mythical creatures, while struggling with the fact that he can never outrun himself.

Anne Hathaway equals the intensity of Damon as she makes Penelope’s years of waiting her way to show her resilience. Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope in such a way that she does not seem like a helpless woman, but a woman who has enough courage to face things on her own. This mutual faith in each other transforms this historic tale into Nolan’s most romantic and essential love story to date.

Does Nolan’s Take On Ancient Greek Fantasy Live Up to the Hype?

For those who look forward to seeing how the filmmaker will handle the pure fantasy element, the film delivers a very earthbound version of Homer’s myths. The film has everything in its mythical repertoire including the giant Cyclops called Polyphemus, the terrifying sea monster called Scylla and the deadly whirlpool Charybdis. 

Nevertheless, Nolan is careful not to exaggerate any of these sequences since this would go against the realistic representation that he seeks to create throughout the movie. It is possible that some viewers would be disappointed that certain classic scenes like that with the Sirens are quite short. With the supernatural aspect handled in such a realistic manner, the film fails at times to capitalize on the cinematic magic.

How Does The Technical Team Elevate This 3,000-Year-Old Epic?

There is no flaw in technical execution, supported by spectacular work of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema using practical photography in the movie. Waves of the sea crashing on the Ithacan ships are so real and heavy that one gets scared by the impact. Action scene with falling into the walls of Troy is the peak of excellent build-up of tension.

Ludwig Göransson produces another outstanding musical score that can switch smoothly from aggressive rhythms of fighting to spiritual tunes. In addition, the movie makes an experimental move introducing vocals of Travis Scott as an imitation of the ancient traditions of oral poetry. All this contributes to the breathtaking finale consisting of 30 minutes which unite the magnificent scale of the movie with its intimate aspects perfectly well.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net

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The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories
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The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories

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The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories
The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories
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