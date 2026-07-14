The Odyssey Ticket Prices In India: Here’s How Much You’ll Pay to Watch Christopher Nolan’s Epic in IMAX

The expectations from the movie are quite high, and the tickets are expensive too. Christopher Nolan’s cinematic masterpiece, The Odyssey, is all set to create a huge frenzy about tickets in India before its worldwide release on July 17, 2026.

Filmed completely on IMAX 70mm film cameras, the movie needs to be shown with the maximum theatrical experience, and the theatre owners are taking advantage of the hype. The tickets of Matt Damon and Tom Holland’s starrer have set records of being most expensive Hollywood movie tickets in India by costing up to ₹3,100 in Mumbai and ₹2,500 in Delhi-NCR.

How Much Are The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Across Major Indian Cities?

The ticket pricing strategy reflects a massive disparity based on the theater format, seating choices, and premium location hubs. Here is the city-wise breakdown:

1. Delhi-NCR

IMAX Laser at PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya (Delhi): Prices of recliners for the best showtime of 4:45 PM are fixed at an astronomical rate of ₹2,500. Rest of the timings (9:45 AM, 1:15 PM, 8:15 PM, and 11:45 PM) are priced at ₹2,100 for recliners.

PVR Select City Walk (Delhi): Recliners are charged up to ₹2,400 only, but classic/normal seats come for a price ranging from ₹900 to ₹1,100.

PVR Superplex Logix (Noida): Recliners are priced between ₹1,800 and ₹1,850, whereas normal seats can be obtained between ₹800 and ₹1,100.

The Cheapest Ticket: The cheapest IMAX ticket available in the Capital region is of ₹520

2. Mumbai

PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium (Lower Parel): The recliner seats have definitely hit its peak point at ₹3,100 for all major screenings during the day. The tickets in the classic rows are easily available and come in the range of ₹700 to ₹1,000.

Miraj Cinemas IMAX (Wadala): The recliners have been fixed at ₹2,500, whereas the standard rows have been priced between ₹900 to ₹2,000. The other premium properties in the city are charging around ₹1,300 to ₹1,800.

3. Bengaluru & Kolkata

Bengaluru: The ticket price limit at Cinépolis Nexus Shantiniketan has been fixed at ₹1,950 during all prime timings. On the other hand, PVR VR Bengaluru located on Whitefield Road is increasing its pricing structure dynamically in the range of ₹1,200, ₹1,550, ₹1,650, and ₹1,850.

Kolkata: At INOX South City Mall, the afternoon and evening block tickets are priced at ₹1,100 and ₹1,240 respectively whereas morning slots have a much reduced pricing.

Who Is In The Cast of The Odyssey & What Can Audiences Expect?

Directed and produced by Christopher Nolan along with his longtime collaborator Emma Thomas, the movie from Universal Pictures is pioneering history as being the first full-length feature movie that was filmed in IMAX’s largest 70mm film format.

A Cast of Hollywood Stars

Just as expected from Christopher Nolan, who always likes to have a large and star-studded cast in his movies, The Odyssey features an outstanding group of Hollywood actors, starring Academy Award winner Matt Damon and Tom Holland, who is famous for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What to Expect: A Masterclass in Visual Immersion

Instead of resorting too much to green screen shots and VFX shots, Nolan used the latest innovation in IMAX technology to record real-life tactical moves, huge scale architectures, and highly abstract fantasy locations via the lens only.

What the audience should brace themselves for is an immensely psychological and very fast paced story that will make use of many practical stunts, massive set builds, and a very loud sound score which was especially designed for multi-channel laser sounds. Based on the tremendous demand for tickets, Indian movie-goers are ready to shell out the extra money just to see Nolan’s visual poetry in all its glory.



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