The Odyssey: Why Christopher Nolan Chose Mumbai For Promotions; Says, ‘It Was Long Overdue’

The Odyssey: Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan has shared why Mumbai was chosen as one of the major destinations on the global promotional tour for The Odyssey, calling India’s passion for cinema unlike anything he has witnessed elsewhere. Nolan arrived in Mumbai on Saturday alongside producer Emma Thomas and actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland to promote the much-awaited historical epic. Speaking at a press conference, the director said the visit was far from spontaneous and had been in the works for years.

‘I’ve never seen an audience like this’

Reflecting on his first trip to Mumbai several years ago, Nolan revealed that he had visited the city at the invitation of his friend Shivendra to attend a conference on the future of cinema. That experience, he said, introduced him to India’s filmmaking community and left a lasting impression.

“I met a lot of filmmakers and really got to know a little bit about the film culture here,” Nolan said. The filmmaker added that what stood out most was the country’s extraordinary enthusiasm for cinema. He also saed, “I’ve never been anywhere in the world with an appreciation of what movies can be and what they should be for audiences. To me, it seemed crazy that we wouldn’t be bringing our films here to Mumbai for Mumbai audiences.”

Calling the visit “an absolute thrill,” Nolan said he was delighted to finally bring one of his films to Indian audiences as part of its global campaign.

A visit delayed by the pandemic

Nolan also disclosed that he had hoped to visit Mumbai during the release of Tenet in 2020, particularly because portions of the film were shot in the city. However, those plans had to be shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His return this year, he said, fulfils a long-standing promise to include Mumbai in one of his international promotional tours.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Elliot Page, and several others.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026 and is among the year’s most anticipated Hollywood releases.