The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani Creates History With Biggest Opener Of His Career, Beats HIT 3 And Dasara

The Paradise has managed to set another box office record for Nani. The film directed by Srikanth Odela is said to have had the highest ever opening for the actor, beating the worldwide opening day numbers of his two previous benchmark films HIT: The Third Case and Dasara.

It is estimated that The Paradise has grossed Rs 74.90 crore globally, including its preview performance. This includes Rs 54.90 crore gross collections from the domestic box office, and an additional Rs 20 crore from abroad.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1

The movie made a net business of about Rs 34.65 crore in India on its normal opening day on September 24, achieving a net occupancy of about 49.3%, through 9,732 screenings, based on the reports from Sacnilk, the box office monitoring firm. The movie had already made a net collection of about Rs 11.60 crore in India in the form of preview shows held on September 23. Including the previews, the total net collection of the movie in India on its first day was about Rs 46.25 crore.

How Does The Paradise Compare To Nani’s Previous Openers?

This is the best opening that Nani has received till date at the world-wide box-office. Prior to ‘The Paradise’, his best ever opening was of ‘HIT: The Third Case’ movie, which had earned about Rs. 38 crore at the box-office on its opening day. His other movie named ‘Dasara’, which was made in association with director Srikanth Odela, had opened at about Rs. 36.25 crore at the box-office.

Andhra Pradesh And Telangana Lead Domestic Business

It is the Telugu-speaking markets that have contributed to most of the performance of the movie in India. The two states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have collectively made a gross collection of around Rs 31.50 crore in the opening day of the film release, which is the highest proportion of the India total. Karnataka has contributed approximately Rs 4 crore, while Tamil Nadu has contributed Rs 1.75 crore. Kerala has contributed nearly Rs 40 lakh.

What Is The Paradise About?

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is the second project between Srikanth Odela and Nani after the successful Dasara. Set in the late 1980s in Secunderabad, The Paradise revolves around a fight for existence of an unprivileged class in getting legitimacy from a feudal lord. The movie features Nani along with the supporting characters of Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, and Sonali Kulkarni. It has been released in three languages including Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. The movie also holds an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification.

After a good start, The Paradise has created a new standard for Nani’s career. How the film fares in the coming days depends on its performance during its opening weekend.

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