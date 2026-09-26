The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Drop, Crosses Rs 98 Crore Worldwide

Nani-starrer The Paradise has crossed the Rs 98 crore mark worldwide in its first two days, but the film witnessed a sharp slowdown on Friday. According to figures reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned around Rs 14.90 crore net in India on Day 2, taking its two-day India net collection to Rs 61.15 crore. Its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 98.50 crore, including Rs 26 crore from overseas markets. The film opened to Rs 34.65 crore net in India on Thursday, making Day 2’s collection a significant drop from its opening-day figure. The Friday number was recorded across more than 7,000 shows.

The Paradise Day 2 collection compared with Nani’s previous films

Despite the decline, The Paradise is still ahead of several of Nani’s recent releases when their early worldwide figures are compared. His previous collaboration with director Srikanth Odela, Dasara, collected Rs 9.75 crore net in India on its second day and had reached Rs 32.95 crore net domestically after two days. The Paradise has therefore maintained a stronger start in comparison.

The film has also opened significantly ahead of the two-day worldwide figures reported for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Hi Nanna. However, the comparison comes at a very early stage of each film’s theatrical run.

Nani responds to criticism of The Paradise

The box-office slowdown comes amid mixed reactions to the film. Nani acknowledged both the praise and criticism in a post on X, thanking audiences for supporting the film while also saying he had taken note of the flaws pointed out by critics and reviewers.

“I have seen all your reactions and responses,” Nani wrote, adding that he had “learnt from the flaws” highlighted by critics. He described the film as a project made with “a lot of blood and sweat” and said audiences were free to celebrate or judge it

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows a marginalised community fighting against social and feudal oppression. The film stars Nani alongside Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu and others.

The film’s theatrical run also comes after a Bengaluru court granted interim protection against the circulation of certain online content that the producers described as false and defamatory. The order did not restrict genuine reviews or legitimate criticism. With The Paradise nearing the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone, its weekend performance will be crucial in determining whether it can regain momentum after the Day 2 dip.