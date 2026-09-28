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Home > Entertainment News > The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India

Nani and Kayadu Lohar’s The Paradise recorded a modest rise in its Day 3 collection, earning Rs 15.25 crore in India on Saturday. Despite mixed reactions, the Srikanth Odela directorial has now crossed Rs 76 crore in three days, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 119.50 crore.

Nani (Image- IMDb)
Nani (Image- IMDb)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 08:02 IST

Nani’s The Paradise showed a small but notable improvement at the box office on Saturday, September 26. The action drama, which opened in theatres on September 24 after paid previews, collected an estimated Rs 15.25 crore net in India on Day 3, according to Sacnilk figures cited by industry reports.

The Saturday figure represents a 2.3% rise over Friday’s Rs 14.90 crore. With this, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 76.40 crore after three days. Its worldwide gross has reached Rs 119.50 crore, including Rs 29 crore in overseas markets.

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3

The Paradise had an unusual start, with paid shows beginning on September 23. Those previews brought in Rs 11.60 crore from 900 shows. On its first official day, September 24, the film recorded a much stronger Rs 34.65 crore net from 9,732 shows.

The momentum, however, dropped sharply on Friday, when the film earned Rs 14.90 crore from 7,049 shows. Saturday brought a marginal recovery, with Rs 15.25 crore coming from 6,889 shows and overall occupancy of 33.4%. The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor, accounting for Rs 13.35 crore from 3,617 shows.

The numbers come despite a divided response to the film. While Nani’s performance and the film’s scale have found appreciation in some quarters, criticism has also focused on its writing and narration.

Nani Responds To The Paradise Reviews

Following the mixed response, Nani addressed the audience reaction on X. Rather than ignoring the criticism, the actor said he had gone through the reactions and even enjoyed the trolling around the film.

“I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out,” Nani wrote.

About The Paradise 

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is an action drama centred on a marginalised community and its struggle against oppression. The film reunites Nani with Odela after their 2023 collaboration Dasara.

The cast includes Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal and Easwari Rao, with Keerthy Suresh appearing in a cameo. The film marks Nani’s first theatrical release after HIT: The Third Case. With the opening weekend now complete, the film’s weekday performance will be crucial in determining how strongly it can sustain its theatrical run.

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India
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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani’s Film Shows Slight Weekend Growth, Crosses Rs 76 Crore In India

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