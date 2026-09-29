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Home > Entertainment News > The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India

Nani’s The Paradise made a strong start at the box office but slowed considerably on its first Monday. The Srikanth Odela directorial has now taken its India net collection close to the Rs 100 crore mark.

Nani (Image- IMDb)
Nani (Image- IMDb)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 07:53 IST

Nani’s The Paradise is facing its first major test after opening to a strong response at the box office. The Telugu action drama, which began its theatrical run with the biggest opening of Nani’s career, witnessed a sharp decline on its first weekday.

According to the latest Sacnilk estimates, The Paradise collected around Rs 4.62 crore on Monday, taking its India net total to approximately Rs 96.72 crore by the end of Day 5. The figures are early estimates and could change once final numbers are reported.

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The film had collected Rs 11.60 crore from its paid premieres on September 23, followed by Rs 34.65 crore on its opening day. It then earned Rs 14.90 crore on Friday, Rs 15.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.70 crore on Sunday. Its five-day run has therefore been driven largely by its strong opening, followed by a significant weekday correction.

Nani’s Career-Biggest Opening

With Rs 34.65 crore on its first day, The Paradise registered Nani’s biggest opening-day collection to date. Including the paid premieres, the film had accumulated Rs 46.25 crore by the end of its first theatrical day.  The film has also crossed Rs 100 crore in worldwide gross collections, with reports placing its global total at around Rs 139 crore by Day 4. What Is The Paradise About?

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise reunites Nani with the filmmaker after their 2023 film Dasara. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows the Savaari community, which is fighting for legal recognition and citizenship.

Nani plays Jadal, the son of community leader Sammakka, portrayed by Sonali Kulkarni. Mohan Babu plays feudal figure Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal appears as his son Vikram Malik. Kayadu Lohar is also part of the principal cast.

Nani Responds To The Paradise Reviews

Following the release, Nani acknowledged the mixed reactions to the film. In a post shared online, he said he had seen the audience’s responses and had “equally enjoyed” the trolling, while also learning from the flaws pointed out by critics and viewers.

The actor thanked audiences for embracing the film and said The Paradise was made with “a lot of blood and sweat” to offer them a different experience.

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India
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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India
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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India

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