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Home > Entertainment News > The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore In India

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore In India

Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, but its first Monday brought a sharp slowdown. The action drama earned an estimated Rs 4.62 crore on Day 5, taking its India net collection to Rs 96.72 crore.

Nani’s The Paradise: Aaya Sher Promo Creates Buzz (Image: X)
Nani’s The Paradise: Aaya Sher Promo Creates Buzz (Image: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 07:53 IST

Nani’s The Paradise had all the ingredients of a major theatrical opener. The Srikanth Odela directorial arrived with strong pre-release buzz, recorded the actor’s biggest opening and maintained momentum through the weekend. But the film’s first Monday has brought a noticeable reality check. According to Sacnilk estimates reported by multiple trade publications, The Paradise collected around Rs 4.62 crore nett in India on Day 5, taking its five-day total to approximately Rs 96.72 crore. Its India gross stood at around Rs 114.45 crore, while the film had also earned about Rs 30 crore from overseas markets.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Monday Brings A Sharp Drop

The Monday figure marks a significant fall from Sunday, when the film earned around Rs 15.70 crore nett. The film had opened with Rs 34.65 crore on September 24, followed by Rs 14.90 crore on Friday and Rs 15.25 crore on Saturday. The film had also collected Rs 11.60 crore from paid premiere shows on September 23. With Rs 96.72 crore in the bag after five days, The Paradise is now less than Rs 4 crore away from crossing the Rs 100 crore India nett milestone.

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The weekday slowdown comes amid a divided response to the film. While Nani’s performance, action sequences and visual scale have found appreciation, criticism has centred on the screenplay, second-half narration and emotional depth.

Nani Addresses Mixed Response To The Paradise

Nani has acknowledged the varied reactions rather than ignoring the criticism. Following the release, the actor thanked audiences for their response and said he had also learnt from the flaws pointed out by critics and reviewers.

More recently, he described the reaction to The Paradise as unlike anything he had experienced across his career, noting that it was the first time in his 33-film journey that he had encountered such extreme responses.

What Is The Paradise About?

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise reunites the filmmaker with Nani after their 2023 film Dasara. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the period action drama follows Jadal, played by Nani, and a marginalised community fighting against social discrimination and seeking basic rights.

The film also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal and Sonali Kulkarni, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. The Paradise released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24, 2026.

For now, the Rs 100 crore mark is within reach. The bigger question is whether The Paradise can recover its weekday momentum as it heads towards its second weekend.

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore In India
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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore In India

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore In India
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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore In India
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore In India
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