The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 155 Crore

The Paradise has completed its first week in theatres on a strong note, even as its daily collections have started slowing down. The Nani-led action drama collected an estimated Rs 3.40 crore net in India on Day 7, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 104.90 crore, according to the latest Sacnilk figures.

The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, had already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India during its first week. Hindustan Times, citing Sacnilk’s earlier estimate, reported the Day 7 collection at Rs 3.25 crore and the India total at Rs 104.75 crore. The latest Sacnilk update has since revised the Day 7 figure to Rs 3.40 crore and the total to Rs 104.90 crore.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 7: Rs 3.40 Crore On Wednesday

The Wednesday collection represents a 22.7% drop from the previous day, when the film earned around Rs 4.40 crore, as per Sacnilk’s estimates. Despite the weekday slowdown, The Paradise has maintained enough momentum to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening week.

The film opened strongly with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1, following paid premieres that brought in Rs 11.60 crore. It then collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2 and Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3, before settling into lower weekday numbers.

The Paradise Day-Wise India Net Collection

Paid premieres: Rs 11.60 crore

Day 1: Rs 34.65 crore

Day 2: Rs 14.90 crore

Day 3: Rs 15.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 15.70 crore

Day 5: Rs 4.62 crore

Day 6: Rs 4.38 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.40 crore

India net total: Rs 104.90 crore

The Paradise Worldwide Box Office Collection Reaches Rs 154.80 Crore

The film’s worldwide numbers add another significant milestone to its first-week run. According to the latest Sacnilk update, The Paradise has earned Rs 123.95 crore gross in India, while its overseas gross stands at Rs 30.85 crore.

That takes the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 154.80 crore after seven days. The Day 7 overseas contribution was estimated at Rs 0.35 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Nani’s The Paradise Becomes His Highest-Grossing Film In India

The first-week performance has also pushed The Paradise past several of Nani’s earlier releases. Hindustan Times reported that the film has surpassed the India collections of Dasara at Rs 81.93 crore, HIT: The Third Case at Rs 80.97 crore and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram at Rs 63.21 crore.

The film now heads into its second weekend with its first-week theatrical numbers already establishing a new career benchmark for Nani. The bigger question is whether the action drama can maintain its pace after the sharp weekday correction.

Set in the 1980s, The Paradise stars Nani alongside Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu and Sonali Kulkarni. The film marks Srikanth Odela and Nani’s second collaboration after Dasara.