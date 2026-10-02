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Home > Entertainment News > The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore, But Week 2 Brings A Sharp Slowdown

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore, But Week 2 Brings A Sharp Slowdown

Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, but its Day 8 collection fell sharply. The film earned Rs 2.71 crore on its second Thursday, taking its India net total to Rs 107.61 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Nani (Image- IMDb)
Nani (Image- IMDb)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 07:53 IST

Nani’s The Paradise has entered its second week at the box office after a powerful opening, but the film’s collections have slowed considerably after its first weekend. According to the latest Sacnilk figures, The Paradise collected an estimated Rs 2.71 crore net in India on Day 8, taking its total India net collection to Rs 107.61 crore. Its India gross collection stands at around Rs 127.75 crore, while the film has earned approximately Rs 30.85 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 158.60 crore.

The figures are early trade estimates and may be revised.

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The Paradise Day 8 Box Office Collection

The Paradise opened with a massive Rs 34.65 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk data cited by Hindustan Times. Including Thursday premieres, the film’s opening-day total was even higher. It went on to collect Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4. 

The film then saw a steep decline through the weekdays.

Day India Net Collection
Day 1 Rs 34.65 crore
Day 2 Rs 14.90 crore
Day 3 Rs 15.25 crore
Day 4 Rs 15.70 crore
Day 5 Rs 8.00 crore
Day 6 Rs 4.60 crore
Day 7 Rs 3.40 crore
Day 8 Rs 2.71 crore
Total Rs 107.61 crore

The Day 8 figure represents another drop from the previous day, when the film collected Rs 3.40 crore. Sacnilk’s latest update puts the film’s India net total at Rs 107.61 crore.

Nani’s First Film To Cross Rs 100 Crore In India

Despite the weekday slowdown, The Paradise has already achieved an important milestone for Nani.

The film has become Nani’s first movie to cross Rs 100 crore net in India, surpassing the previous domestic performances of films such as HIT: The Third Case and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Its strong opening was particularly significant. The Paradise recorded the biggest opening day of Nani’s career, with the film benefiting from the anticipation around his reunion with director Srikanth Odela after their earlier film Dasara.

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore, But Week 2 Brings A Sharp Slowdown
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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore, But Week 2 Brings A Sharp Slowdown

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The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore, But Week 2 Brings A Sharp Slowdown
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore, But Week 2 Brings A Sharp Slowdown
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore, But Week 2 Brings A Sharp Slowdown
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore, But Week 2 Brings A Sharp Slowdown
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore, But Week 2 Brings A Sharp Slowdown

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