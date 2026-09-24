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Home > Entertainment News > The Paradise Movie Review: Nani’s Best Effort Deserves A Better Story? Here’s What Works And What Doesn’t

The Paradise Movie Review: Nani’s Best Effort Deserves A Better Story? Here’s What Works And What Doesn’t

The Paradise Movie Review: Nani delivers a committed performance in Srikanth Odela’s ambitious action drama, but a familiar screenplay and uneven second half hold the film back.

Nani (Image- IMDb)
Nani (Image- IMDb)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 09:40 IST

Nani and director Srikanth Odela are back after the success of Dasara, but The Paradise arrives with much bigger scale, higher expectations and an action-heavy world of its own. The film has the look, ambition and intensity of a major theatrical spectacle, but its storytelling does not always keep pace with everything happening on screen.

Set in 1980s India, The Paradise follows the Savaari community, a marginalised group living without legal identity or basic rights. Their lives are controlled by the ruthless Shikanja Malik, played by Mohan Babu. At the centre of this world is Jadal, portrayed by Nani, whose journey takes him from surviving within an oppressive system to becoming a figure of rebellion. The premise gives Srikanth Odela plenty of room to build a hard-hitting social action drama. The problem is that the film often relies on familiar ingredients instead of finding enough new ways to tell this story.

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The Paradise Story: What Works And What Doesn’t?

The film’s biggest strength is the world it creates. The Savaari community, the feudal setup and the harsh surroundings give The Paradise a distinctive visual identity. However, the central rebellion story follows a familiar path. An oppressed community, a powerful ruler and a reluctant hero eventually rising against the system are themes Indian cinema has explored many times.

The film attempts to make the material grander through its scale and violence, but the screenplay doesn’t always provide enough emotional depth to make the struggle feel personal.

Nani Is The Biggest Strength Of The Paradise

If there is one reason to watch The Paradise, it is Nani. The actor undergoes a significant physical and stylistic transformation for Jadal. His braided hair, beard, leaner appearance and changed body language help establish someone shaped by the brutal environment around him.

Nani also throws himself into the action sequences with conviction. Whether he is fighting or simply occupying the frame, there is a physical intensity to his performance that makes Jadal believable as the film’s central figure. The frustrating part is that the screenplay does not consistently give him material worthy of that effort.

Mohan Babu And Raghav Juyal Are Underused

Mohan Babu brings the required authority to Shikanja Malik, the feudal figure controlling the Savaari community. But the character doesn’t get enough development.

For a conflict built around Jadal and Shikanja, the film could have done more with their relationship. The antagonist establishes his menace, but long stretches without him reduce the impact of that central conflict.

Raghav Juyal, making his Telugu debut, also gets a character that feels less developed than expected. His physicality and screen presence suggest more possibilities than the screenplay ultimately explores.

The Action Is One Of The Paradise’s Highlights

This is where the film comes closest to delivering on the promise of its promotional material. The action sequences have scale and variety, with the choreography making several confrontations visually impactful. The violence is intense and frequently forms the centrepiece of the film’s mass moments.

But there is a catch. The constant violence eventually starts losing its impact because the screenplay doesn’t always build enough emotional investment around the characters involved.

The Paradise Looks Expensive

Visually, The Paradise is a strong theatrical experience. The production design does a particularly good job of creating the film’s harsh, oppressive world. The sets, costumes and locations work together to make the Savaari setting feel lived-in.

The cinematography also makes good use of the landscape and action sequences. Several frames have the scale expected from a big-screen action drama. This creates an interesting contrast: the film often looks considerably more impressive than the story it is telling.

What About The Music And Background Score?

Anirudh Ravichander’s music adds energy to the film, particularly during its larger moments. The songs fit the film’s mass-oriented presentation, while the background score works better in some sequences than others. The sound design, however, can be uneven. In some of the more chaotic action portions, dialogue can get buried under the overall sonic intensity.

The editing also contributes to the unevenness, particularly as the film progresses. Some transitions feel abrupt, while the second half occasionally repeats emotional and narrative beats that have already been established.

The Second Half Is Where The Paradise Slips

The first half has momentum, atmosphere and several strong action moments. But the film struggles to maintain that momentum after the interval. The screenplay begins to feel repetitive, and some scenes take longer than necessary to reach their intended emotional impact. The story also doesn’t develop several supporting characters enough to make their journeys resonate.

This becomes particularly noticeable because the film has already established such a visually rich world.

The Paradise Movie Review: Final Verdict

The Paradise is a film of impressive ambition that doesn’t always have the writing to match it. Nani gives Jadal everything he has, and his physical transformation, screen presence and action work are among the film’s biggest positives. The production design, cinematography and action choreography also deliver the kind of big-screen spectacle audiences may expect from the film. But the screenplay remains the biggest hurdle. The central story feels familiar, several supporting characters are underwritten and the second half loses the urgency established earlier.

After Dasara, the expectations from Srikanth Odela and Nani were understandably high. The Paradise shows that Odela can build a much larger cinematic world, but the film doesn’t always find an equally compelling story within it.

The Paradise works best when it is loud, raw and visually ambitious. It becomes less convincing when it asks the screenplay to carry the weight of that ambition.

Rating: 2.5/5

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: ‘Bihar Ka Naam Kharab Kar Di’: Rhiti Tiwari Hurls Vulgar Abuse At Qazi Tauqeer On TV, Outraged Viewers Demand Immediate Action

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The Paradise Movie Review: Nani’s Best Effort Deserves A Better Story? Here’s What Works And What Doesn’t
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