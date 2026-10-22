The Paradise OTT Release: Nani’s Film Gets A 24-Minute Trim, Dhumavathi Dance Scene Removed After Theatrical Backlash — When And Where To Watch

Nani’s The Paradise is finally out on Netflix with quite a few changes to the theatrical release version. The Telugu film directed by Srikanth Odela, a shortened version has been released for viewers that is said to be almost 24 minutes shorter than the original. One of the biggest changes to this version is the exclusion of a dance segment that includes the character of Dhumavathi, played by Sonali Kulkarni.

According to various reports, there are also supposed to be alterations in the visual effects of some scenes and longer end credits in this version. There were quite a few different reactions to the film in its original theatrical version; it was liked for its grandeur and thrilling action but criticized for its extended second half.

It is also said that in this version there have been some creative changes made.

What Has Changed In The Paradise OTT Version?

The theatrical version of the Paradise lasted for nearly two hours and 54 minutes. The time duration of the Netflix version has been reported to be just under two hours and 30 minutes, making the former nearly 24 minutes longer than the latter. Among the most notable changes is that of the dance segment, in which the role of the Dhumavathi was performed by Sonali Kulkarni. It appears that in the theatrical version of the film, the dance segment comes amid the fight scenes and has caught a lot of flak due to its placement at such an interval.

However, according to the reports, there was no mention of the said segment in the Netflix version. Among all other changes made, the exclusion of the segment is one of the most notable. The change in length of the film also seems to be a response to any criticism that was leveled against the film for being unnecessarily paced slowly.

Has The Paradise Received VFX Improvements?

The Netflix version reportedly includes upgraded visual effects in certain portions of the film. Some shots in the theatrical release had drawn criticism, and the streaming cut is said to feature changes to the visuals. The end credits have also reportedly been slowed down. Viewers had complained that the credits moved too quickly to read in theatres, while the revised version gives audiences more time to go through the names.

Netflix India also appeared to hint at the revised release in a social media post, writing: “This Paradise is under construction & revolution.” The reported changes have renewed interest in how films can evolve between their theatrical and streaming releases. However, the precise extent of the visual effects revisions has not been detailed in the information available.

What Did Nani Say About The Mixed Response To The Paradise?

Before the streaming release, Nani addressed the divided response to The Paradise in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. The actor said he understood the importance of audience feedback and explained that people close to him had always been honest about his films.

Nani said his friends and family did not hesitate to tell him when they disliked one of his movies, even when it had performed well. He also emphasized that he sees himself as part of the audience rather than treating viewers as a separate group.

“I always feel that if I like it, they would like it too… I’m one of them,” he said.

His comments offered insight into how he approaches audience reactions and criticism. The revised OTT version now gives viewers another opportunity to watch the film in an edited form.

The Paradise OTT Release: When And Where To Watch

The Paradise is available to stream on Netflix in its reported shorter version. Viewers who watched the original theatrical cut can compare the two versions, particularly the runtime and the reported changes to the Dhumavathi dance sequence. The film stars Nani alongside Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal and Priyadarshi. It reunites Nani with director Srikanth Odela after their earlier collaboration on Dasara.

With its shorter runtime and reported revisions, the Netflix version offers a different viewing experience from the theatrical release. Whether the changes address the criticism surrounding the film’s pacing and creative choices remains for audiences to decide.

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