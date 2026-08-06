LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle

The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle

The official teaser for Natural Star Nani’s highly anticipated action drama The Paradise has dropped, offering an unapologetically violent glimpse into director Srikanth Odela’s latest world. Reuniting the hit Dasara duo, the pulse-pounding preview showcases Nani as a fierce rebel leader fighting a feudal system, set against an explosive Anirudh Ravichander score.

Nani, Image Credits- YouTube Trailer
Nani, Image Credits- YouTube Trailer

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 20:11 IST

 The Paradise Teaser Out: The long wait for Nani fans is finally over. The makers of The Paradise have revealed the movie’s first teaser, offering a glimpse of a dark and intense view of one of the most brutal action thrillers of the year.

Featuring an intense visual narrative style from director Srikanth Odela and starring Nani following the success of Dasara, the upcoming thriller film takes their gritty style to a whole new level. Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise will see a multi-lingual world premiere release on September 24, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

What Does The Teaser Reveal About Nani’s New Look?

Set against the hard-hitting background of poverty-stricken slums, 1 minute and 42 seconds teaser throws viewers straight into a world where oppression, rebellion, and violence are the order of the day. The teaser begins with a soul-stirring composition of the vocals of Anirudh Ravichander, with Nani’s voice-over in the backdrop of armed men shooting at the sky:

“From this moment on, whose land is this? Whose country is this?” — Nani in The Paradise Teaser

Ditching the roles that he has been doing recently, Nani takes on the role of a rebel leader who fights for the rights of the oppressed against cruel feudal masters. With fishtail hairstyle tied tightly into his hair, a bloody face, and holding weapons in hand, Nani performs some mind-blowing stunts and cuts down hordes of henchmen.

Who Is The Antagonist In Srikanth Odela’s Dark World?

Although the teaser is dominated by the fight of Nani against social injustice, it provides a brief and chilling look at the antagonist of the movie, Vikram Maalik played by Raghav Juyal. Juyal, who has already created ripples in his previous movie Kill with his villainous role, makes his debut in Telugu cinema in a shirtless look with a gold chain around his neck.

The film also has an impressive supporting cast consisting of Mohan Babu and Kayadu Lohar among others.

When Is The Paradise Releasing In Theatres?

Even though it was originally planned to be released in a previous release date but then later upgraded in scale due to post-production changes, The Paradise will be released on September 24, 2026. The movie will be in the following eight languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

The thumping music score of Anirudh coupled with the intense direction of Srikanth Odela make the revenge drama very promising.

ALSO READ: No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle
Tags: entertainment news

RELATED News

Did CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraw Divorce Plea? Here’s What Happened In Court

Why Did Chandigarh Court Issue Notice To Salman Khan’s Being Human? Here’s What Happened

Why Was Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised? Health Update On The Veteran Actor’s Condition After Surgery

The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More

Thudakkam Review: Vismaya Mohanlal Wins Praise In Her Debut, Mohanlal’s Cameo And Tribute Card Win Hearts

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle
The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle
The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle
The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle

QUICK LINKS