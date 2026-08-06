The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle

The Paradise Teaser Out: The long wait for Nani fans is finally over. The makers of The Paradise have revealed the movie’s first teaser, offering a glimpse of a dark and intense view of one of the most brutal action thrillers of the year.

Featuring an intense visual narrative style from director Srikanth Odela and starring Nani following the success of Dasara, the upcoming thriller film takes their gritty style to a whole new level. Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise will see a multi-lingual world premiere release on September 24, 2026.

What Does The Teaser Reveal About Nani’s New Look?

Set against the hard-hitting background of poverty-stricken slums, 1 minute and 42 seconds teaser throws viewers straight into a world where oppression, rebellion, and violence are the order of the day. The teaser begins with a soul-stirring composition of the vocals of Anirudh Ravichander, with Nani’s voice-over in the backdrop of armed men shooting at the sky:

“From this moment on, whose land is this? Whose country is this?” — Nani in The Paradise Teaser

Ditching the roles that he has been doing recently, Nani takes on the role of a rebel leader who fights for the rights of the oppressed against cruel feudal masters. With fishtail hairstyle tied tightly into his hair, a bloody face, and holding weapons in hand, Nani performs some mind-blowing stunts and cuts down hordes of henchmen.

Who Is The Antagonist In Srikanth Odela’s Dark World?

Although the teaser is dominated by the fight of Nani against social injustice, it provides a brief and chilling look at the antagonist of the movie, Vikram Maalik played by Raghav Juyal. Juyal, who has already created ripples in his previous movie Kill with his villainous role, makes his debut in Telugu cinema in a shirtless look with a gold chain around his neck.

The film also has an impressive supporting cast consisting of Mohan Babu and Kayadu Lohar among others.

When Is The Paradise Releasing In Theatres?

Even though it was originally planned to be released in a previous release date but then later upgraded in scale due to post-production changes, The Paradise will be released on September 24, 2026. The movie will be in the following eight languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

The thumping music score of Anirudh coupled with the intense direction of Srikanth Odela make the revenge drama very promising.

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