The Parda song: Alia launched the teaser of her upcoming album The Parda Song, the actor looks adorable and seems matching the steps with Doorbeen boys. Alia is creating amazing videos for her new YouTube channel.

The Parda song: Kalank actor Alia Bhatt has recently shared a teaser on her Instagram account, the video is from her new album, The Parda Song, which is releasing on 13 August. She captioned the video and says The Parda Song with a heart embedded in it. She seems excited for the launch of her song, Alia has itself sung the song with Lemborgini makers, Doorbeen boys. People are excited about the launch of Alia’s new song on her new YouTube Channel.

Alia looks hot and sexy in her new look she seems to share the stage with Gautam Sharma also known as Baba, Onkar Singh, they are popularly known as Doorbeen boys in the industry. Alia is wearing a glamourous costume, glittery metallic golden skirt with printed U-shaped T-shirt, puffy large jacket, red colour thigh boots, and beautiful open hair. Alia seems to do a snapping of fingers in her dance steps, Gautam and Onkar are following her with groovy steps.

Alia launched her YouTube channel and very active on it, she is frequently sharing her videos on the channel. Alia has shared 15 videos till now and hit 813 subscribers. Her videos are getting viral in no time, she reached millions of viewers with her videos and has no intention to stop down. Alia shared the videos like her morning routine, Flashback to Filmfare season 1, how much do you know your best friend, moving into my new house, behind the shoot of my GIF shoots, and many more.

Well, the audience can’t wait for this another hit, get ready to match up your steps with Alia and Doorbeen boys. Alia has lined up with many other projects like Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, SS Rajmoli’s Telugu action-thriller RRR and Sadak 2 which is a sequel of 1990’s Sadak and the film is starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App