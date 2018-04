The actor who helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe a decade ago with the original Iron Man stood onstage at the new film’s premiere Monday night before dozens of his castmates and talked about his struggle with drugs, depravity and depression that landed him in immense trouble before he turned his life around and became one of the highest paid actors ever.

During the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. talked about the 30 years of depravity and despair before he made his comeback in the first Iron Man which released in 2008. Addressing the audience at the screening on Monday, the actor, referenced to his battle with addiction in an emotional speech, reports people.com. “I want to talk about the past, present, and future,” Downey said onstage, alongside his Avengers co-stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chadwick Boseman.

“The past for me was 30 years of dependency, depravity, and despair… otherwise known as ‘an actor prepares! The present is this moment of glory for all of us. And the future… That is always uncertain,” he said following a round of cheers. “But looking at these friends behind me – it seems like things might brighten up after all.” Downey Jr. also paid tribute to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who is behind the company’s 19 blockbusters, including Iron Man.

Long before Iron Man came out in 2008, the Oscar-nominated actor made headlines in the late 1990s and early 2000s for being arrested and jailed multiple times over drug-related charges. In 1996, he was stopped by police after driving naked down Sunset Boulevard and was found in possession of cocaine, heroin and a gun. Later in 2000, Downey Jr was again arrested and charged with a felony drug possession. In 2015, he topped Forbes’ highest-paid actor’s list, with earnings that year of over $80 million which is quite the turn around for the star.

His co-stars from the film are all praise for the actor. While Mark Ruffalo termed Downey Jr. as “Godfather” of MCU, Chris Evans who plays Captain America said, “Robert has really been incredibly thoughtful in his care of the other actors, me especially. At the beginning of this franchise, I was really nervous, but he extended his kindness and warmth and helped pick me up in a lot of ways and gave me confidence and direction and support.”

