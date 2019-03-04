An Essex Police spokesman said that they were called to attend a man for his welfare at an address in Brook Hill, North End, at around 08:50 am (local time). After the police attended the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was informed. The spokesman later confirmed that the dead man was Keith Flint.

Keith Flint, lead singer of popular British electronic music band The Prodigy, was found dead at his Essex house on Monday. Flint passed away at the age of 49. According to local police reports, the Smack My Bitch Up hitmaker was found unresponsive at his home in the morning and was later declared dead by the attending authorities. The police have suspected nothing major so far and are waiting for the coroner’s report.

An Essex Police spokesman said that they were called to attend a man for his welfare at an address in Brook Hill, North End, at around 08:50 am (local time). After the police attended the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was informed. The spokesman later confirmed that the dead man was Keith Flint.

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

The Prodigy’s official twitter handle also confirmed the sudden demise of its iconic frontman. “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time,” read the tweet.

The Prodigy was formed in 1990 and found instant mainstream success thanks to their unconventional music. Keith Flint was one of the pioneers in the band who took it to new heights with his flair and immense talent of singing. The Prodigy is one of the most successful electronic music bands of all time with Smack My Bitch Up, Firestarter and Omen one of the best soundtracks produced by them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More