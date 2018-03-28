Pulkit Samrat's ex wife Shweta Rohira, who is also the rakhi sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has said that the Pulkit Samrat she knew had died long back. Responding to Pulkit's nice words about Shweta, she said that he could have said this earlier and felt amused that he took years to realise his talent. She further added that the person he is today is a complete stranger for her.

Just after a year of big fat Punjabi wedding in 2014, Salman Khan’s rakhi sister Shweta Rohira and Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat called it splits in a shocking and bitter public break up. Reportedly, the reason behind the split was none other than Pulkit’s Sanam Re co-star Yami Gautam. Talking about his ex-wife in a conversation with HT city, Pulkit had rather some kind words for her and said “I think it’s high time we stop calling her my estranged wife as she has more to her identity than that. I feel when you call her that, it’s like taking away from what she is as a person. And that does not sound nice and right.”

Speaking to the daily, Shweta responded to Pulkit’s statement by thanking him for his kind words and added that he could have said this much earlier. “Thanks to him for what he has said about me. But, [I feel] he could have said all this earlier. He took years to realise my talent (laughs). Good wishes are always welcome. Every destruction — much like your achievements — helps you grow. It feels good that finally he stood up for something, though it’s a little amusing. But, I am happy for both of us. I’ve always been taught by my parents and grandparents to wish good for other.”

After making her theatrical debut with her play ‘That’s My Girl’, Shweta is also prepping for her big Bollywood debut. When asked by the daily, if she is still in touch with Pulkit or would ever share the screen with him, she said, “No, I am not… The Pulkit Samrat I knew had died long back. He was a wonderful person, and I have many fond memories of him that I still cherish. The one now, is a complete stranger for me, so I can’t really comment on him. But yes, if the offer is good enough, then I won’t mind working with anyone.” On the work front, Pulkit was last seen in films like Fukrey Returns and Veerey Ki Wedding.

