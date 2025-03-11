The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid Dues

Telugu superstar Prabhas's much-anticipated horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, has been postponed. Initially planned for a summer release, the film's arrival in theatres has now been pushed back to an unspecified date.

Reasons Behind the Delay

As per a media report, the primary reason for the delay is the extensive post-production work required to enhance the film’s visual effects. A source revealed, “Yes, it is true that The Raja Saab will not be released as planned on April 10. However, it’s not due to Prabhas’s health or other commitments.”

The film heavily relies on VFX, and the makers are keen on ensuring top-quality execution for a seamless cinematic experience. The source added, “It has not yet been finalised when the film will be released, but there are still some good slots available throughout the year when it can hit theatres. However, a new date will only be announced once significant progress is made in post-production.”

Budget Constraints and Unpaid Dues

Apart from post-production delays, financial hurdles have also contributed to the postponement. According to media reports, the production is facing budget issues, and several technicians associated with the film have not yet received their dues. These financial concerns have further stalled the completion of the project, causing additional uncertainty regarding the new release date.

Pending Songs Yet to Be Filmed

Another factor delaying the film’s release is the incomplete shooting schedule. Three songs featuring leading actresses Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are yet to be filmed. The production team is reportedly working on finalising the shooting dates for these remaining sequences before progressing with the final edit.

A Unique Cinematic Experience Awaits

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab introduces Prabhas in a fresh genre, blending horror and comedy. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Murali Sharma, and Anupam Kher.

