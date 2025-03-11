Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid Dues

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid Dues

Telugu superstar Prabhas's much-anticipated horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, has been postponed. Initially planned for a summer release, the film's arrival in theatres has now been pushed back to an unspecified date.

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid Dues

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid Dues


Telugu superstar Prabhas’s much-anticipated horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, has been postponed. Initially planned for a summer release, the film’s arrival in theatres has now been pushed back to an unspecified date.

Reasons Behind the Delay

As per a media report, the primary reason for the delay is the extensive post-production work required to enhance the film’s visual effects. A source revealed, “Yes, it is true that The Raja Saab will not be released as planned on April 10. However, it’s not due to Prabhas’s health or other commitments.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The film heavily relies on VFX, and the makers are keen on ensuring top-quality execution for a seamless cinematic experience. The source added, “It has not yet been finalised when the film will be released, but there are still some good slots available throughout the year when it can hit theatres. However, a new date will only be announced once significant progress is made in post-production.”

Budget Constraints and Unpaid Dues

Apart from post-production delays, financial hurdles have also contributed to the postponement. According to media reports, the production is facing budget issues, and several technicians associated with the film have not yet received their dues. These financial concerns have further stalled the completion of the project, causing additional uncertainty regarding the new release date.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pending Songs Yet to Be Filmed

Another factor delaying the film’s release is the incomplete shooting schedule. Three songs featuring leading actresses Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are yet to be filmed. The production team is reportedly working on finalising the shooting dates for these remaining sequences before progressing with the final edit.

A Unique Cinematic Experience Awaits

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab introduces Prabhas in a fresh genre, blending horror and comedy. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Murali Sharma, and Anupam Kher.

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

 

Filed under

Malavika Mohanan Nidhhi Agerwal prabhas The Raja Saab

newsx

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside
newsx

Deepti Sharma Overtakes Amelia Kerr In ICC All-Rounders Rankings: Know All About The Cricket Star
Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future
Amitabh Bachchan

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?
newsx

Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected
Rodrigo Duterte, the form

‘They Took Dad From Us’: Rodrigo Duterte Put On A Plane After Arrest, His Daughter...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Deepti Sharma Overtakes Amelia Kerr In ICC All-Rounders Rankings: Know All About The Cricket Star

Deepti Sharma Overtakes Amelia Kerr In ICC All-Rounders Rankings: Know All About The Cricket Star

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected

Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected

Entertainment

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood Stars Are Up For The Greatest Rivalry

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

Who Is Tanisha Foster? Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Joint Custody Of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter

Who Is Tanisha Foster? Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Joint Custody Of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women