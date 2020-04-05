The RD Shhow: Rashami Desai announces her second guest Luke Coutinho, who is a celebrity health coach, on her live talk show at 3: 30 pm today. Read here—

When it comes to being an allrounder, no one can beat the talent of Television star Rashami Desai. From playing Bigg Boss game gracefully to handling all her personal stuff on the show perfectly, Rashami Desai is among the finest actors who masters the talent of making her fans proud of her. Now when the other actors are busy making the most of their time by cooking food and indulging in other activities during this lockdown, Rashami Desai has found an interesting way to entertain her fans sitting at home.

Rashami Desai has begun her own show The RD Shhow which will be live on weekends at 8 pm on her social media handles. In the show, Rashami Desai will be seen inviting guests from different fields and will also be seen discussing different aspects of life. Yesterday, Rashami Desai hosted her first episode with Mrunal Thakur and today, Rashami Desai will welcome Luke Coutinho, who is a celebrity health coach. The live session will begin at 3:30 pm where the hottie will be seen celebrating good health.

On the work front, Rashami Desai was currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 4 with Nia Sharma before the lockdown. Rashami Desai was seen playing the role of Shalakha Parikh, who will seek revenge from Brinda and Parikh family.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan offer their 4-storey office to be turned into quarantine facility, BMC thanks the couple for their gesture

Further, some hours back, Rashami Desai also shared a video where she is seen learning guitar from her nephew on her Instagram. Recently, Rashami Desai also supported Devoleena Bhattacharjee in her audio leak controversy and bashed Shehnaaz Gill fans on Twitter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App