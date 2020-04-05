When it comes to being an allrounder, no one can beat the talent of Television star Rashami Desai. From playing Bigg Boss game gracefully to handling all her personal stuff on the show perfectly, Rashami Desai is among the finest actors who masters the talent of making her fans proud of her. Now when the other actors are busy making the most of their time by cooking food and indulging in other activities during this lockdown, Rashami Desai has found an interesting way to entertain her fans sitting at home.
Rashami Desai has begun her own show The RD Shhow which will be live on weekends at 8 pm on her social media handles. In the show, Rashami Desai will be seen inviting guests from different fields and will also be seen discussing different aspects of life. Yesterday, Rashami Desai hosted her first episode with Mrunal Thakur and today, Rashami Desai will welcome Luke Coutinho, who is a celebrity health coach. The live session will begin at 3:30 pm where the hottie will be seen celebrating good health.
On the work front, Rashami Desai was currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 4 with Nia Sharma before the lockdown. Rashami Desai was seen playing the role of Shalakha Parikh, who will seek revenge from Brinda and Parikh family.
View this post on Instagram
With all of us grounded in our homes right now, it's easy to feel lethargic and maybe neglect our bodies. But this is the time we need to focus on our health all the more! Let's take this time to correct our old patterns of self-neglect, and take a step towards a healthier lifestyle and a fitter body. Today I’m glad to announce my second guest for #TheRDShhow is someone who’s a world renowned celebrity health coach, super humble and a positive person who always stated’ “It all starts with a belief, and when you have that you can achieve anything”, it’s none another than Luke Coutinho. So see you guys today at sharp 3.30pm live to celebrate good health and good life. 😇 @luke_coutinho . . . @strattonsocial #RashamiDesai #rashamians #rashamifans #love #gratitude #fitness #lukecoutinho
Further, some hours back, Rashami Desai also shared a video where she is seen learning guitar from her nephew on her Instagram. Recently, Rashami Desai also supported Devoleena Bhattacharjee in her audio leak controversy and bashed Shehnaaz Gill fans on Twitter.