The first episode of Anuj Sachdeva-Sapna Pabbi starrer web series The Reunion is out and Sapna is excited about it. co-stars in the series include Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anuj Sachdeva, and Veer Rajwant Singh. The actress was seen in a Telugu film 'Tholi Prema' this year and is currently working on 'Drive', a Hindi film produced by Karan Johar.

She was recently seen in the superhit web series ‘Breathe’ with Madhavan and Amit Sadh and now she is part of ‘The Reunion’. Actress Sapna Pabbi’s world is films and web series and she strides them both comfortably. Ask Sapna about working in the Reunion and she laughs and says,”Well this, is my third web series now and I’m only getting started. However, I don’t feel the platform matters to me specifically, I believe in good content told well. And I think Reunion does just that.”

The actress was seen in a Telugu film ‘Tholi Prema’ this year and is currently working on ‘Drive’, a Hindi film produced by Karan Johar. And she sees not much difference between the two mediums. “I don’t see much of a difference as the same amount of effort and expertise goes into making a web series as it does for a film. However, there is the relief of not waiting anxiously for those Friday release numbers and the audience can watch this at their own convenience rather,” Sapna says candidly.

Sapna Pabbi’s co-stars in the series include Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anuj Sachdeva and Veer Rajwant Singh. “My co-stars have been great, I had actually known Veer and Anuj from before the shoot started so it was lovely to get to work with them. The extended cast also was great fun to work with and I particularly connected with Karan Ashar who plays Dastoor in the show as he constantly made me laugh, an immensely talented soon to be a comedian. Having a super cool director who also trusts the ability of her cast allowing us all to be free in our characters and add our own touches when it felt right,” she smiles.

The first episode of the Reunion is out and Sapna is excited about it. “The response has been incredibly warm since the release of the first episode. We have been lucky enough to have industry giants like Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan and Kabir Khan help promote the show, and we call it the Karishma Kohli clan. The response has been overwhelming,” signs off Sapna.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App