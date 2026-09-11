The Revolutionaries Review: Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam Lead A Grand Freedom Saga — But Does The Spectacle Have Enough Soul?

The Revolutionaries Review: Prime Video’s The Revolutionaries arrives with scale, ambition and a subject that immediately demands attention. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the historical drama turns its focus towards a lesser-discussed stream of India’s freedom struggle the young revolutionaries who believed armed resistance was necessary to challenge British rule.

Based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, the series brings together Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta in key roles. The intent is clear and the production is impressive, but the series often feels more interested in looking grand than digging deep enough into the people at its centre.

The Revolutionaries Review: What Is The Series About?

The series follows figures such as Sachindranath Sanyal, Rash Behari Bose and Bagha Jatin, whose contribution to India’s armed resistance remains less familiar to mainstream audiences.

Rohit Saraf plays Sachindranath Sanyal, Bhuvan Bam steps into the role of Rash Behari Bose, while Gurfateh Pirzada portrays Bagha Jatin. Pratibha Ranta plays Pratibha Lahiri. Together, their stories take viewers through underground networks, secret plans, rebellion and the personal costs attached to choosing revolution over safety. The material itself is fascinating. The problem is that the show does not always trust that history enough.

The Revolutionaries Review: Does Rohit Saraf Break Away From His Lover-Boy Image?

Rohit Saraf gets one of the most interesting opportunities of his career here. Known largely for softer, romantic roles, he looks physically and emotionally different as Sachindranath Sanyal. Saraf reportedly spent around 10 months preparing for the role, combining gym training with Kalaripayattu to develop the required physicality.

That effort shows. He brings sincerity and intensity to Sanyal without trying too hard to appear heroic in every scene. There are moments where his youthful screen image works in his favour because it underlines just how young many of these revolutionaries were when they took extraordinary risks. Saraf is easily among the series’ strongest performers.

The Revolutionaries Review: How Good Is Bhuvan Bam As Rash Behari Bose?

Bhuvan Bam is perhaps the casting choice viewers will be most curious about. The transition from digital entertainment and comedy to a serious historical role is significant, and Bam approaches Rash Behari Bose with commendable restraint. He avoids turning the character into an overly dramatic revolutionary stereotype. Instead, he tries to bring intelligence, urgency and quiet conviction to the part.

Not every scene lands with equal force, but it is a performance that shows Bam is willing to move well beyond the image audiences usually associate with him. Gurfateh Pirzada also makes an impression as Bagha Jatin, bringing physical presence and intensity whenever the narrative gives him enough room.

The Revolutionaries Review: Is Pratibha Ranta More Than Just A Supporting Character?

Pratibha Ranta brings warmth to a show otherwise dominated by strategy, rebellion and political conversations. As Pratibha Lahiri, she represents the emotional and personal world surrounding the revolutionaries rather than functioning merely as an accessory to the male protagonists.

Historical information around Lahiri is relatively limited, which gave the makers and Ranta some creative freedom while constructing the character. Her performance helps humanise the larger movement, though the writing could have explored her perspective and those of several other characters in far greater depth.

The Revolutionaries Review: Does The Grand Scale Work?

Visually, The Revolutionaries looks expensive. The production design, costumes, locations and action sequences consistently communicate ambition. Nikkhil Advani clearly wants this to feel closer to a large historical film than a conventional streaming drama. There are impressive frames and several sequences where the scale genuinely helps the story.

But the polish also becomes a weakness. At times, everything feels almost too designed. Streets, costumes and revolutionary meetings look immaculate when the story itself demands more grime, danger and unpredictability. That disconnect can make the series feel like viewers are watching a beautifully mounted recreation rather than being pulled into the desperation of colonial-era resistance.

The Revolutionaries Review: What Is Missing?

The series’ biggest problem is emotional depth. These are people willing to sacrifice careers, relationships and potentially their lives for an idea. Yet the screenplay does not consistently allow viewers inside their fears, contradictions or ideological disagreements. The result is that we understand what the revolutionaries are doing, but we do not always feel why they are willing to go so far.

Other early reviews have similarly criticised the show for being too glossy and insufficiently curious about the political and psychological complexity of its subjects. That is especially frustrating because the history itself is so rich. The series occasionally feels as though it is rushing towards the next big incident when a quieter conversation might have revealed much more about these characters.

The Revolutionaries Review: Is It Worth Watching?

Yes, but with expectations in check. The Revolutionaries deserves credit for bringing names such as Sachindranath Sanyal and Rash Behari Bose into mainstream streaming entertainment. It is handsomely mounted; features committed performances and tells a chapter of the freedom struggle many viewers may genuinely know little about. Rohit Saraf makes the strongest impression, Bhuvan Bam successfully steps into unfamiliar territory, and Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta provide solid support.

But spectacle can only carry historical drama so far. The Revolutionaries shows us the courage, explosions, conspiracies and rebellion. What it needed more of was the messy humanity underneath all of it. The result is an ambitious and watchable historical saga that frequently impresses the eyes but does not hit the heart with the force its heroes deserve.

Rating: 3/5