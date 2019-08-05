Dwayne Johnson or popularly known as The Rock has declared his official retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment or familiarly known as the WWE.

One of the most popular names of the World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE, Dwayne Rock Johnson has declared his retirement from the mega showdown. Dwayne ‘the rock’ Johnson retired from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) without making any huge announcement. This happened for the first time that the Rock has admitted the fact that he is retiring from World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE. In a conversation on a chat show named as Live with Kelly and Ryan in the states, the eight-times WWE champion said that he loves and misses wrestling as he has invested a lot of time and effort in building his name and image in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

He said that he quietly retired from wrestling because he was lucky enough that he got a wonderful career in the same and achieved what he wanted to achieve. He concluded his statement by saying that he never needed live crowd, audience or live microphone to announce his retirement.

Dwayne Rock Johnson’s last extravaganza performance was against John Cena in the WrestleMania 29 but as per his last official performance was concerned, it was in the WrestleMania 32 where he thrashed one half of the Wyatt Brothers, Erick Rowan in just a time span of 6 seconds. Previously, the eight times WWE champion was busy promoting his latest movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw and he was also9 named as the highest-paid actor of 2019 by Forbes as he got a huge amount of $124 million dollars.

