Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

The recently released Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

The recently released Hindi film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.
On Thursday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath attended the film’s screening with the cast. After watching the movie, he spoke with the media and shared the update.
Heaping praise on actor Vikrant Massey for his performance in ‘The Sabarmati Report’, Yogi Adityanath said. “Vikrant Massey and his team made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of UP. The people of the country have the right to know the truth of the work that has been done to create animosity in society… we will make this film tax-free on behalf of the state government to promote it more…”
Earlier, on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that ‘The Sabarmati Report’ will be tax-free in the northern state.
While speaking to the media, he shared, “This film shows the truth of the tragic Godhra train burning incident.”
He added that the makers have handled the subject with “sensitivity and dignity”.”It is a tribute to 59 people who lost their lives during the incident in 2002. Through this film, the truth of this incident has come in front of everyone and I congratulate the producers and entire team for bringing this reality..”
The film also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised ‘The Sabarmati Report’, describing it as a significant film on the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. He remarked that it is good to see the “truth” coming to light. The Prime Minister was responding to a post on X by a user who praised the movie and tagged him along with a video of the film’s trailer.
“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” PM Modi wrote on X.
Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

(Inputs From ANI )

Filed under

Tax Free movie The Godhra Train Accident the sabarmati report
Advertisement

Also Read

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy Sector Under Attack?

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy...

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox