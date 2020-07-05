Ragini Chandran starrer Law will premiere on Amazon Prime on July 17. When asked what made her choose Law as her debut film, the actress says that it was the film's script and an impactful plot.

Amazon Prime Video will see the release of Kannada film ‘Law’, which will premiere on 17th July. The film is an intriguing crime-thriller that follows the journey of Nandini who takes on a stand for justice. The edge of the seat thriller has a strong and intriguing narrative.

Speaking about why Ragini chose Law as her debut movie, she says, “It’s definitely the script because doing movies is not something I had been planning, it was definitely not in my pipeline. But the script is what got me in especially when our director Mr. Raghu Samarth came in and narrated the script.”

The actress further added “He told me about the background of the character and the complete story that revolved around it, which was a very strong and impactful plot. I didn’t see myself doing a romantic film as my first one so I thought this movie is great as first choice for my debut.”

Law is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth. The legal Kannada drama is led by Ragini Prajwal who makes her debut as a lead actress and Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others. The film also features Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles. Law is the first film from Sandalwood industry to have a digital release.

The film has been created by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions and will launch on July 17, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. So make sure to mark your calendars and watch the film to see what happens in the courtroom!

