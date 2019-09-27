The Sky Is Pink BTS video: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink BTS video has been released and it is filled with lively and refreshing scenes of the on-screen couple. The BTS video is a worth watch ahead of the release.

The Sky Is Pink BTS video: The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will release on October 27. The film has made headlines for various reasons. Be it the interesting plot or Priyanka Chopra’s long-awaited return to Bollywood, the film garnered every movie buffs’ attention for all the right reasons. Now, after releasing the songs of the film, the makers have released the making of the film.

Similarly to the trailer of the film, the making of the film is also no less than entertaining. Interestingly, the cute chemistry of the lead pair Moose and Pand is refreshing with the rejuvenating glimpses of living an easy life.

In one scene where Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra can be seen transforming themselves into Goose and Panda is quite amusing. It is filled with laughter and joyful scenes between the lovebirds showcasing of living a complicated life in simpler ways.

Movie also stars Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles which is set to hit the big screens on October 11.

The Sky Is Pink is based on two lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar whose life after marriage got upside down after the birth of their daughter Ayesha who suffered Pulmonary fibrosis. It traces the journey of the couple’s daily struggles while providing her motivational speaker, daughter with care and affectionate nurturing.

Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood after a long time. In Hollywood, she has achieved a lot in Hollywood. She had been featured in America action-drama thriller The Quantico and Isn’t That Romantic.

Farhan Akhtar on the professional front was last seen Rock On 2 and Lucknow Central. He will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink.

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra exchanged his wedding vows with American pop singer Nick Jonas in Udaipur as per two ceremonies- Hindu and Christain in the year 2018. Post marriage the couple appeared together in a video album The Suckers.

