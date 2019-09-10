The Sky Is Pink: The trailer of the film is out today, after 3 years PeeCee came back to Bollywood and set another benchmark. The trailer was immensely loved by the fans. Here is how social media reacted to The Trailer of The Sky Is Pink

The Sky Is Pink: Fans gives thumbs up to Priyanka Chopra starrer, says sky will be limit

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim starrer The Sky Is Pink’s trailer is out. Social media users flooded Twitter with so much love for PeeCee and other actors. Priyanka Chopra came back after 3 years, she nailed it with her performance and proved it to be another milestone.

The fans miss no chance to appreciate the work of PeeCee they said that that doesn’t know whether the sky is pink or not but for this film sky is the limit. Fans are appreciated her work as usual but they are more excited to watch her on big screens. The Sky Is Pink is a film which is filled with romance, love, emotions, and pain.

In the film, Zaira Wasim as Aisha Chaudhary delivered love story of her parents and called herself villian to their love story. As she faced terminal illness which brings a lot of tension among the couple. Aisha admired their love, later she became a motivational speaker for the nation.

#TheSkyIsPink is the only bollywood movie that i'm looking forward to watch this year! @priyankachopra nailed it in #TheSkyIsPinkTrailer and i cannot wait to watch more of her. 😍 She is THE BEST🙌🙌 It's always a blessing to watch her and i'm glad that i'm a #PCManiac ❤️✨💕 — Dishaa Burdya (@Dishaa_24) September 10, 2019

After 3 years Priyanka Chopra created a buzz with the trailer of the film The Sky Is Pink fans supported her in all the ways and complimenting Farahan and Priyanka together. Social media users are admiring the chemistry between both and loved the trailer.

Among all the character in the Priyanka Chopra slay the hearts once again although people are showering love o Farhan Akhtar as well. But Priyanka’s comeback made them super excited to watch the film. After becoming Priyanka Nick Jonas it is her first film. The fans wrote on Twitter that the talent jumped out, Aditi Chaudhary stole the heart.

The trailer of the film sounds lived up to the expectations of the fans, they said the film looks promising, this is going to be one heck of acting from Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This bombardment of love shows how Priyanka made herself so prominent in her roles.

This is gonna be one heck of an acting from Priyanka. #TheSkyIsPinkTrailer looks promising 👌 https://t.co/oBa50RLdpb — Saumik🌈 (@SaumikC01) September 10, 2019

I love the #TheSkyIsPinkTrailer specially cause it has the old-school bollywood packaging of warmth, love and wholesomeness even though we all know it's gonna pander into the darkness and trauma of loss, grief and healing. Much to think about — TSIP💕/ TZF🍋, bitches (@prileykwest) September 10, 2019

One of the fans of Priyanka says he loved the trailer of The Sky Is Pink, especially cause it has the old-school Bollywood packaging of warmth, love, and wholesomeness. He added even though we all know it is going to be pander into the darkness and trauma of loss, grief, and healing. There is much more to think about.

Can’t wait. This looks equal parts fun and equal parts tear jerker. My body is ready. Can’t wait for Priyanka and Zaira to kill it. #TheSkyIsPinkTrailer https://t.co/D5ErEMusbO — Sharad (@OmgSharad) September 10, 2019

Well, some of the fans are saying that PeeCee gave a strong answer to her haters by her work, she was Silent since a long time but now after doing such an incredible job she slapped on the face of her hatters. Fans appreciated for taking a stand for India and complimented her for saying, Jai Hind.

Priyanka was silent for such a long time.

Finally she spoke up and gave 'Karara Jawab' to haters😝 @priyankachopra#TheSkyIsPinkTrailer #WelcomeBackDesiGirl pic.twitter.com/NwRfM2Kfya — Suggi (@beingsuggi) September 10, 2019

