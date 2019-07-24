The Sky Is Pink: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar are currently gearing up for the release of their film The Sky Is Pink. To incite the audience, recently, the makers revealed the first look of the film, Have a look–

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are all set for their upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is a biographical film based on the love story of a couple which is narrated by their daughter Aisha Choudhary who is suffering from a terminal illness and later becomes a motivational speaker. Recently, the makers of the film revealed the first look from the film, where all the characters can be seen posing with their back towards the camera.

However, one can easily recognise all the characters in the picture. In the photo, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra can be seen standing on either side of the picture, meanwhile, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim can be spotted in the middle. With the first look, the makers also revealed that the film will get a global premiere at the next Toronto International Film festival.

Talking about the film, it will mark Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s second collaboration after 2015 big release Dil Dhadaknee Do. It seems that the desi girl is much excited for the film and are leaving no stone unturned for her comeback in Bollywood.

Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that she took a challenge to depict the role of Aditi Choudhary, mother of Aisha Chaudhary. Moreover, she will also co-produce the film and is proud to be a part of the film. Earlier to this, Priyanka Chopra was also offered the role of Kumud in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat but due to her wedding, she took an exit from the film.

