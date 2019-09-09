The Sky Is Pink first poster: After a hiatus of 3 years, Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in a Bollywood film titled The Sky Is Pink. Co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim, The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. Sharing the first poster of the film, the filmmakers have revealed that the trailer will be out tomorrow at 10 am.

The Sky Is Pink is a film that has many reasons to be in the news. Be it Priyanka Chopra’s return to Hindi cinema, Zaira Wasim’s last film or Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar collaborating again on the big screen after Dil Dhadakne Do, it is one film to look out for. Ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the makers of the film have released the first poster today announcing the trailer release date.

Describing the film as a family where crazy doesn’t skip a generation, The Sky Is Pink features Priyanka piggybacking Farhan while Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf running ahead of them against a floral backdrop. Before this, Priyanka had shared a photo with Farhan on her Instagram account in which the duo was seen romancing each other against the backdrop of Old Delhi.

With the release of the first poster, it has also been revealed that the trailer of The Sky Is Pink will be launched tomorrow (September 10) at 10 am. In a recent interview with a news portal, Priyanka Chopra revealed that the film will be narrated with by Zaira Wasim from Aisha’s point of view.

She said that The Sky Is Pink entails moments of joy and tragedy are woven together and told from the perspective of this teenage. She also said that the idea of telling a story about a dying young girl emphasising the celebration of life instead of worrying about death is very clever.

Directed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures, The Sky is Pink will hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019. Before venturing into Hollywood, Priyanka featured in films like Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani. After The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka will be seen in Netflix projects We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.

