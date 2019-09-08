The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra performed an intense scene in the film The Sky Is Pink, Nick Jonas was all into tears after watching her wife perform such kind of scene. The actress is well known for putting her soul into the character.

The Sky Is Pink: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra always remain in lines light for their aww photos and videos that go viral in no time. The pair has an immense impact on both Bollywood and Hollywood industry. The pair exchanged the rings after dating for a year now they shared a perfect relationship and manages their professional life very well.

Nick Jonas always praises work of Priyanka, in a recent interview with Priyanka it had been said that Nick Jonas cried after watching the intense scene performed by Priyanka for the film The Sky Is Pink. In the Scene, Priyanka looks in deep pain and seemed to shout and was held by somebody. The rare look has released till now from the film The Sky Is Pink. But this look of Priyanka Chopra which made Nick Jonas cry can hail you too.

The actress proved her always, recently Priyanka and Nick won the title of best dressed at people’s choice award. Priyanka Chopra never hides her emotions and perspective on her marriage, she always confronts media with confidence and truth that how they both are enjoying the married life by keeping the professional life on different strands.

The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra also feature Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles. Zaira Wasim will depict the role of Priyanka and Farhan’s daughter. This film is based on the love story of the couple which spends 25 years of there life together. The story will be delivered by their daughter who faced terminal illness.

Priyanka Chopra has done phenomenal roles in the film marry Kom, Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, Jai Gangajal, Bluff Master Drona and many. Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, Cowboy Ninja Viking. In Bollywood films, she will be seen in Kalpana Chawla, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan.

