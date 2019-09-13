The Sky Is Pink: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is all set for her upcoming biographical film The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and others. In a recent interview, the actor revealed why she joined the Bollywood industry after a gap of three years.

The Sky Is Pink: The much-anticipated film featuring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in the main lead is all set to hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra will be seen in a Bollywood film after a break of three years. The Sky Is Pink will be premiered tonight at Toronto International Film Festival and the actor is looking forward to it.

In a recent interview, Priyanka talked about choosing the film. She said she was looking for an immersive experience as an actor and when she read the script of the film immediately decided to sign it because it had a story she wanted to tell. Priyanka Chopra took a long break from Bollywood and now fans are excited to see her again on the big screen sharing the screen space with Farhan for the first time. Makers of the film released the trailer a few days ago and it has got positive response from fans.

Apart from Priyanka, Farhan is also highly excited for the film’s premiere and he also shared a boomerang with the team from the sets. The movie is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who died at the age of 18 due to some major illness. The biographical film is directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films, and Purple Pebble Pictures.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Prakash Jha’s social drama Jai Gangaajal in 2016. Later she made her debut in Hollywood film Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Post The Sky Is Pink, the actor will be seen in Netflix movies The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.

