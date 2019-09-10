The Sky is Pink: Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for her next film The Sky Is Pink with her costar Farhan Akhtar. It is a biographical film which will hit the theatres on October 11. Recently, while promoting the film, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her character. Read here

The Sky is Pink: After a long break of 3 years finally, the desi girl of Bollywood– Priyanka Chopra is all set to again prove herself on the big screens. It seems that after dazzling in Hollywood, Priyanka is back from her personal stuff and is gearing up for her next film–The Sky Is Pink. Based on love and loss, celebrating every small event of life with utmost grace and celebration, it is biographical that narrates the story of a couple and their love life spanning over 25 years from their daughter’s viewpoint who is diagnosed with a disease.

Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film will hit the theatres on October 11 and recently, the makers organised a special premiere at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) which will screen on September 13. After inciting the audience with the posters, the makers recently released the trailer of the film which has created a buzz on social media. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles.

Recently, while giving an interview, the actor revealed that she is proud of being a part of the film. To those who don’t know, Priyanka will play the role of Aditi Chaudhary, mother of Aisha ( Zaira Wasim) and Farhan will play her father’s role. Priyanka further spilt the beans and said that playing Aditi Chaudhary was extremely challenging but she wanted to do it.

Priyanka said that the story of The Sky Is Pink is something everyone will relate to. It is a story of hope, love and loss and will surely touch the right chord of the audience. Apart from acting, Priyanka Chopra is also a co-producer with Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur and revealed that this film is really special.

Moreover, Farhan Akhtar also revealed that it was grateful to be a part of such a project as it was fun and emotional. On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in sports drama film Toofan with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. In the film, Farhan will play the role of a boxer and Paresh Rawal will play as his coach.

