The Sky is Pink: Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film is basically based upon the life on Aisha Choudhry, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. 

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra along with producers Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur, cast members Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, and director Shonali Bose celebrated the wrap-up party.

Sharing the pictures from the wrap-up bash, PC took to Instagram and shared the heartfelt note for her team. In her post, she described working on it as the ‘hardest, loveliest experience’. 

And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. ❤️ See u at the pictures!!! 🙏🏽 #skyispink 🍿 🎥

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of the film were enjoying each other’s company, Priyanka looked stunning in a little white dress and shimmery yellow boots. With matte skin, nude lips and a thin stroke of eyeliner, PeeCee looked stunning as always despite a knee injury. Check out all the pictures from the wrap-up party here. In the party, Zaira was captured in a red and white dress and Shonali was in a black evening gown. 

On the work front, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, which starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film was released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019. After three years, Pee Cee marks return to Bollywood through The Sky is Pink. The film will hit the silver screen on October 11.

