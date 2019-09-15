The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf is all set to hit the theatres on October 11. The film was screened at Toronto International Film Festival and got a standing ovation from the audience.

The Sky Is Pink: The much-awaited Bollywood film featuring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the main lead was screened yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival and the movie received 4 minute-long standing ovation from the audience. Directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by actor Priyanka Chopra, the film is based on a real-life story.

Priyanka starrer also features Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. In the film, Priyanka and Farhan will be seen as a married couple with two children, Aisha as Zaira and Rohit as Ishaan. The story revolves around Zaira and her deadly disease and how the family copes up with it.

As per the early reviews, the movie will take you to an emotional roller coaster ride and the director, as well as actors, are being praised for their performance. Wayne R took to social media after watching the film and appreciated the director for showing flashbacks and also having the daughter narrate the film.

The way Shonali Bose shot the film and used flashbacks effectively added more depth to the film. Also having the daughter narrate the film added another layer of connection to her. At the end of the film #TheSkyIsPink is received a standing ovation from the audience #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/nW7QJ9FCNi — Wayne R (@WaynieTDot) September 14, 2019

There are no words to console those who have lost lives, but your courage & stories help everyone. I myself think of patients who became my friends & family, often spending more time with them than my own family. I'm so privileged to have known them. I hope for a cure. — Dr. Winder Gill (@winder_gill) September 15, 2019

What a powerful Saturday of #TIFF19 films! Started my day with this tear jerker. #TheSkyIsPink cast talk about this amazing story of a family's courageous journey! https://t.co/fR8bBa6SMI — Writethana (@writethana) September 15, 2019

The Chaudhary family was present their whose life has been showcased in the film. Wayne also praised Priyanka and Farhan for their actions and said the audience will definitely cry after watching the film. Apart from him, Dr. Winder Gill also applauded the film. Actor Priyanka Chopra also shared a red carpet video in social media and was super happy after receiving such an overwhelming response. The Sky Is Pink is all set to release on October 11. Makers of the recently released the trailer of the film and fans cant wait to watch the emotional thriller in theaters.

