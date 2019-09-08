The Sky Is Pink: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has finally reached TIFF 2019 for the grand premiere of her film. The premiere is scheduled to hit the screens on September 13. Take a look at the pictures–

The Sky is Pink: Priyanka Chopra is among the most stylish actors who leave no stone unturned to impress her fans with her stunning photos and versatility on-screens. After a long break, finally, the desi girl is all set to appear in her comeback film–The Sky Is Pink. It is a biographical film directed by Shonali Bose and will hit the theatres on October 11. Moreover, the actor has reached Toronto to attend the premiere of her film at the International Film Festival 2019. The premiere of The Sky Is Pink will screen on September 13.

Some hours back, the actor announced about her departure and also shared a picture with her costars on a beach. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra is looking sizzling in a black monokini with a red shrug and a hat with Zaira Wasim, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Farhan Akhtar.

With The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka will appear on-screens after 3 years. Talking about the story, it is based on the life of a couple– Aditi Chaudhary and Niren Chaudhary played by Priyanka and Farhan and their love story over 25 years told by their daughter-Aisha Chaudhary, who later becomes a motivational speaker after she suffers from a terminal illness at the age of 13.

Moreover, The Sky Is Pink will serve as the sixth collaboration between Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala after hit films like Kaminey, Saath Khoon Maaf, Barfi, What Your Rashee and Fashion. Moreover, it is also expected that soon the maker will also reveal the trailer of the highly anticipated film.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next film Toofan where he will get into the skin of a wrestler. Reports reveal that Farhan Akhtar is undergoing a major physical transformation in terms of gaining muscles and looking like an athlete.

