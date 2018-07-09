Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in Shonali Bose's next film titled as The Sky Is Pink. Based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, Priyanka will reportedly essay the role of a mother in the film. Apart from The Sky Is Pink, the diva will also be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

Bollywood actor and Global icon Priyanka Chopra is back in India to kickstart a Hindi film after a hiatus of 2 years. After the diva announced that she will be making her comeback in Indian Film Industry with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in prominent roles, Priyanka has also revealed her next project. Sharing the news with her followers on her official Instagram account, the diva shared a photo of the script of Shonali Bose’s film The Sky is Pink.

Helmed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Speaking about the same, a source close to a leading daily revealed that based on the life of Shonali Ghosh and her book titled ‘My Little Epiphanies’, the role of the 13-year-old will be essayed by Secret Superstar actor Zaira Wasim while the role of her parents will be essayed by Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra.

Last month, Priyanka made headlines as she came to India with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. The American singer was in India to attend Priyanka’s housewarming party and meet her mother Madhu Chopra. During his visit to India, Nick also met Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. Along with this, the duo were also spotted attending the pre-engagement festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai.

Before this, Priyanka was seen walking hand in hand with Nick Jonas to attend his cousin’s wedding, where she also spotted spending some quality time with his family. According to the latest buzz, the duo will be reportedly getting engaged by end of July or early August.

