The Sky Is Pink: The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, is getting phenomenal reviews from critics after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. In a latest interview, director Shonali Bose has revealed that Priyanka cried uncontrollably on sets after shooting an emotional scene.

The Sky Is Pink is one film that is very close to filmmaker Shonali Bose. Having experienced the pain of losing a child, Shonali Bose has put her heart and soul into telling the world the story of motivational singer Aisha Chaudhary and how her parents coped up with her loss. Stepping into the shoes of Aisha’s parents, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar have left stone to empathise with the real-life personalities. Shonali Bose in her latest interview with a news portal has revealed that Priyanka once broke down on the sets and kept weeping even after the director said cut.

Recalling the incident, Shonali said that Priyanka lost her cool after one emotional scene. Despite the director calling for a cut, PeeCee kept crying saying she’s so sorry and how she now knows what it is to lose a child. She further expressed her remorse for Ishlu, Shonali’s son Ishan who passed away in 2013.

In the same interview, Shonali revealed how Priyanka had requested her to call Rohit Saraf (on-screen son) Ishlu in a particular scene. When Priyanka made the request, Shonali just smiled ear to ear. The Sky Is Pink recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival where it received a 4-minute standing ovation. The film has also received impressive reviews from International film critics.

Co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Films, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures, The Sky Is Pink is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019.

On Monday morning, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has also praised the filmmakers of The Sky Is Pink on Twitter. He said that he really liked the trailer and it seems like Shonali Bose has made yet another fantastic film. He added that he is sure the performances of Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira will wow everyone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App