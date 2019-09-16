The Sky Is Pink is one film that is very close to filmmaker Shonali Bose. Having experienced the pain of losing a child, Shonali Bose has put her heart and soul into telling the world the story of motivational singer Aisha Chaudhary and how her parents coped up with her loss. Stepping into the shoes of Aisha’s parents, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar have left stone to empathise with the real-life personalities. Shonali Bose in her latest interview with a news portal has revealed that Priyanka once broke down on the sets and kept weeping even after the director said cut.
Recalling the incident, Shonali said that Priyanka lost her cool after one emotional scene. Despite the director calling for a cut, PeeCee kept crying saying she’s so sorry and how she now knows what it is to lose a child. She further expressed her remorse for Ishlu, Shonali’s son Ishan who passed away in 2013.
In the same interview, Shonali revealed how Priyanka had requested her to call Rohit Saraf (on-screen son) Ishlu in a particular scene. When Priyanka made the request, Shonali just smiled ear to ear. The Sky Is Pink recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival where it received a 4-minute standing ovation. The film has also received impressive reviews from International film critics.
Co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Films, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures, The Sky Is Pink is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019.
TIFF moments: Having a blast with Pri and press; OMG it’s Kerry Washington and scandalously I selfied; it took 2 ladies with 2 irons and 2 ironing boards to iron my sari. Dhobijee kithe!! Hilarity at the Variety party; Chilling at the Queer brunch with beloved filmmaker sister Fawzia and her partner Andria who heads Inside Out My beloved mentor Kassi Lemons from the Sundance Lab also has a film In the Gala Presentations-Harriet; My sister Indra who has been my plus 1 at every event I’ve ever done in Toronto from even before Amu! Eating eating eating. And counting down to The Sky is Pink Trailer release on Sep 10th. Watch for it people!
Thrilled to announce that The Sky is Pink will have it’s world premier at TIFF as one of 20 Gala presentations- the only Asian film this year in the Galas. The BEST most special and miraculous part is that this – the World premier – will take place on September 13, Ishan’s deathday. It’s a clear sign from him that he’s fully with his Mum and has blessed this film right from the start. In fact it was last year on his birthday that the making of the film started as on that day I woke up in LA to a message that PC loved the script and wanted to meet me. With Ishan and Aisha (Chaudhary) above and a fantastic cast and crew below – we turned the sky pink. 😃
A quarter century ago I became a mother for the first time in my life. Today is that radiant child’s 25th birthday and I’m in the middle of celebrations feeling blessed and joyous. He gifted me a pair of pink pants (a complete sign for The Sky is Pink) – the story is too convoluted to put down but he totally gifted me them. Last year on his birthday I woke up to a text that Priyanka had read my script and could I fly to New York. I knew right then that this was from Ishan and he was blessing the film. And it would be a magical journey and it was. All year I felt him so strongly. Through joy and sorrow – holding me like a rose in the palm of his hand. His wise brother told me at breakfast today as I chomped down a grilled cheese sandwich and hash browns in IHOP (I break my diet on his birthday and Deathday) that my relationship with him was so strong it defeated death and went beyond it. I have indeed felt it grow and deepen year by year. While shooting the Deathday scene in The Sky is Pink – I felt only light and joy and could hold all my actors and crew in my arms with strength as they were struggling. Pri used some of my stories of Ishan to draw from for her performance. Once she turned to me before a take and asked if she could call Ishan (the character in the movie) – Ishlu – my name for my son. I was so moved. And so it was lovely to celebrate with her in the middle of the birthday today. She insisted on opening champagne and would not allow me to have green tea! And we toasted him up in the sky on this lovely sunny day. More celebrations ahead with my besties Gee and Kittu and Viv and me gorging more junk at California a Pizza Kitchen (I ordered from there for Ishan’s last birthday meal – his 16th – while we were shooting Chittagong. He was so thrilled and psyched that I could do that all the way from Lataguri, Bengal.)
On Monday morning, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has also praised the filmmakers of The Sky Is Pink on Twitter. He said that he really liked the trailer and it seems like Shonali Bose has made yet another fantastic film. He added that he is sure the performances of Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira will wow everyone.